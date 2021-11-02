World of Warcraft Hopes to Improve Communication with Community Council

Note: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. Following the currently running maintenance, World of Warcraft’s big update is finally here and despite what it might seem like – that they’re just changing things that can be perceived as offensive, there’s a lot happening in the 9.1.5 update, ranging from visual updates to races and added weather effects, to things like adding the ability for characters to fly in spirit form (provided they’ve unlocked flying in the Shadowlands). There are additions, some of which we heard about already such as the return of the Mage Tower thanks to a little Timewalking, and the host of quality of life changes like the ability to queue for island expeditions in a party or alone. Of course, it wouldn’t be an update without a slew of class tweaks – all of which you can read about on the WoW site, because there are a lot.

