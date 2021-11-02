CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World of Warcraft Hopes to Improve Communication with Community Council

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has not been a good year for World of Warcraft. Lawsuits aside, Blizzard has been facing criticisms concerning the game itself. From long-time players leaving the game due to how issues are being handled. Blizzard hopes to change all that with the WoW Community Council. According to a...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

mmorpg.com

World of Warcraft Director Ion Hazzikostas Talks 9.1.5, Community Feedback, Diversity and More

World of Warcraft will be celebrating 17 years in release this month and update 9.1.5 will be out tomorrow. In a new interview with WoW Director Ion Hazzikostas, he talks about the efforts to update the game to better reflect tolerance and diversity, what to expect in 9.1.5, community response, and looking forward to better community to dev team feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘World of Warcraft’ teases improved weather effects in next update

Developer Blizzard has teased an overhaul of the weather effects in World of Warcraft, which are set to arrive in the MMO as part of a forthcoming update. A post on the official Warcraft Twitter feed yesterday (October 25) opens with the surprisingly soothing sound of heavy rainfall, and a brief snippet of footage showing the weather effect in Stormwind, one of the game’s central locations.
VIDEO GAMES
worldofwarcraft.com

World of Warcraft News and Development Updates

As the ride of the Headless Horseman draws to an end and his fires quenched, the citizens of Azeroth look toward celebrating the Day of the Dead. You won't need an invitation to have a /dance with Catrina, and you could even be a contender this year if you have the right outfit.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Go Behind the Scenes of World of Warcraft's Character Customization Overhaul

The World of Warcraft site has a brand new blog featuring senior UI designer Jeff Liu to take us behind the scenes of the Shadowlands character creation UI redesign. The character creation screen itself was redesigned to make it less busy and to give new players the necessary information without overwhelming them with words or information.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Hazzikostas Talks Content And Culture Change As World Of Warcraft 9.1.5 Hits Today

Note: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. Following the currently running maintenance, World of Warcraft’s big update is finally here and despite what it might seem like – that they’re just changing things that can be perceived as offensive, there’s a lot happening in the 9.1.5 update, ranging from visual updates to races and added weather effects, to things like adding the ability for characters to fly in spirit form (provided they’ve unlocked flying in the Shadowlands). There are additions, some of which we heard about already such as the return of the Mage Tower thanks to a little Timewalking, and the host of quality of life changes like the ability to queue for island expeditions in a party or alone. Of course, it wouldn’t be an update without a slew of class tweaks – all of which you can read about on the WoW site, because there are a lot.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft quietly removed all of its Torghast 9.0 questline with patch 9.1.0

It seems like basically no one was happy with the plotline that stretched through Torghast in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. This is not an indefensible point of view, since it featured several characters acting in wildly inconsistent fashions and was more of the much-reviled Sylvanas plot. But at least you could see it, which means that it appears the developers have actually made things worse by quietly excising the whole quest line in 9.1.0 without letting anyone know.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Community Projects Communicate The Message Of Freedom

Aspirational projects like the Declaration of Monetary Independence are designed to engender strong feelings — that’s part of their power. Much contemporary art was made about the American Independence movement, such as William Blake’s “America, A Prophecy,” and Philip Freneau in both “A Political Litany” and “American Liberty.” Such works help communicate the overall message of the movement to a broader audience, and often do a better job conveying the emotionality of the movement than the base layer argument.
ARTS
Financial Times

The legacy of World of Warcraft and its gift of total freedom

I have lived many lives in video games and saved countless worlds. Of the hundreds of characters I have become, none has felt closer to my heart than Ptolemy, the gnome mage I played for years in World of Warcraft, the game that transformed my unhappy teenage years into an epic voyage of magic, empowerment and friendship. Though today’s games are more compelling and artful, no other game has consumed me so completely since I left the land of Azeroth 12 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 arrives today as Ion Hazzikostas finally pipes up

As Patch 9.1.5 pulls into World of Warcraft’s port today, it encounters an MMO that is battered and a studio that is heavily bruised. The game itself has struggled through a lackluster expansion cycle with far fewer content releases than normal, so there’s more than the usual pressure for this mid-tier patch to perform.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Update 9.1.5 Goes Live on Servers

Blizzard Entertainment has today rolled out a new update (Update 9.1.5) to their World of Warcraft: Shadowlands servers. This update, according to the developer, seeks to deliver “a slew of balance updates, quality of life changes, and more”. Content introduced in this latest update includes:. Class Balance Changes. Among the...
VIDEO GAMES
FOX 16 News

Former World of Warcraft lead programmer launches game studio in New Orleans, ‘welcomes’ unionization

NEW ORELANS, LA (BRPRROUD) – Former Blizzard programmer Jeff Strain formally announced the opening of a new video game studio in New Orleans on Wednesday. In a press release from Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Governor John Bel Edwards and Strain announced that the studio, named Possibility Space, will make “large-scale video games for a global […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
player.one

Bus Simulator 21: Update 2 for PC Adds More Fixes to Game Save Issues

The PC version of Bus Simulator 21 has a new update. This patch brings additional fixes to save issues that plagued the game for some time now. It also includes some performance improvements and an updated input library that aims to fix problems with using third-party steering wheels. Critical Improvements.
VIDEO GAMES

