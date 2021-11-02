BREAKING: Trussville Police on scene of possible stabbing

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Police were responding to a call of a possible stabbing when an officer spotted the possible suspect vehicle. The driver attempted to elude police and lost control of his vehicle on South Chalkville Road and the car came to a stop on the railroad tracks.

The incident began at a residence on Mack Roper Road.

According to Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shots, Trussville Fire and Rescue is transporting an individual that was injured in an alleged stabbing.

The victim of the incident has been transported to a local hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, in a neighborhood off of Roper Road. There is a second part of a scene behind Golden Rule BBQ on South Chalkville Road that has been blocked off by Trussville Police. Two suspects are in police custody.

One juvenile was in the suspect’s vehicle. Trussville Police Department is working with the Department of Human Resources (DHR) to ensure the child is properly cared for.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.