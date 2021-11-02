college degree is an asset

The cost of textbooks can be daunting for college students. That cost, often hundreds for dollars per semester added to the cost of tuition, and in some cases room and board, can be a deciding factor on whether a student enrolls or not, or whether they choose to continue their studies. Even among students who do enroll, many choose not to purchase textbooks because of the costs, making it harder for them to succeed.

