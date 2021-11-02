CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
college degree is an asset

Cover picture for the articleThis discussion has become a familiar debate over the years. As things...

Columbus Telegram

28% of Degree Programs Leave Students ‘Financially Worse off’ Than Before College: Report

College is getting more expensive by the year, and for some students, a diploma isn’t worth the rising price tag. So says “Is College Worth It?,” a new report from the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP). The study looks at the return on investment (ROI) — or how much more a student can expect to make in his or her lifetime after graduating from close to 30,000 U.S. bachelor’s degree programs.
idahobusinessreview.com

Project Z-Degree will make college more affordable

The cost of textbooks can be daunting for college students. That cost, often hundreds for dollars per semester added to the cost of tuition, and in some cases room and board, can be a deciding factor on whether a student enrolls or not, or whether they choose to continue their studies. Even among students who do enroll, many choose not to purchase textbooks because of the costs, making it harder for them to succeed.
kwhi.com

BLINN COLLEGE GRAPHIC DESIGN ASSOCIATE DEGREE PROGRAM RANKED NO. 1 IN NATION

The Blinn College District’s online Associate of Applied Science (AAS) Degree in Graphic Design has been ranked the best online associate degree program in graphic design by AcademicInfluence.com. The website provides an objective, influence-based ranking for people, schools, and disciplinary programs that make up the world of higher education. Blinn’s...
theridgewoodblog.net

How Going To College Can Benefit You Both Financially And Personally

This discussion has become a familiar debate over the years. As things evolve and people begin making careers out of doing things that were once not viable job options, the importance of a college education has become a hot topic. As much as there are good points on either side,...
Portland Tribune

Portland area community college plans cybersecurity degree

Mt. Hood Community College working on detailed plan for course offering before receiving final approval. The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission has reviewed and approved Mt. Hood Community College's application to offer a bachelor of applied science program in cybersecurity, bringing the school a monumental step closer to offering the four-year program.
PORTLAND, OR
wach.com

Big payout planned for students pursuing technical college degrees in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — There are new scholarship opportunities for adults or recent high school grads to fill jobs in high-demand careers now, after Governor Henry McMaster announced a 17-million-dollar plan Wednesday. The money coming from the state’s coronavirus education funding. It would provide training in areas such as manufacturing,...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WTGS

Scholarship covers cost of tuition for any 2-year technical college degree in SC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Governor Henry McMaster announced a new scholarship that will pay for the tuition of any two-year technical college degree in South Carolina. He said it was a $17 million investment into South Carolina's workforce through the creation of the Workforce Scholarships for the Future pilot program and called upon the General Assembly to provide $124 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to extend the program through June 30, 2024.
briarcliff.edu

Briar Cliff Named among Best Colleges for Social Work Degrees

Briar Cliff University was recently named among the Best Social Work Bachelor’s Degree Schools according to collegefactual.com. Accredited by the Council on Social Work Education since 1974, the Briar Cliff Social Work program offers in person and online class opportunities, allowing students to create a curriculum based on areas that interest them most. Concentrations include: Children, Youth and Families, Behavioral Health and Addiction and Faith-based Ministry.
johnson.edu

Johnson College Announces New Two-Year Associates Degree, Mechatronics Technology

Students can now enroll in Johnson College’s new Mechatronics Technology program. The program will start during the fall 2022 semester. The two-year associate degree program prepares students for entry-level work in the multidisciplinary field of Mechatronics, which includes energy, plastics, computer and communications equipment manufacturing, and aerospace technology. Students learn the theoretical principles and measured values required to troubleshoot electrical, electronic, and mechanical systems. The program also teaches customer service, supervisory, and professional communications skills to help students excel in their future roles as Mechatronic technicians.
utah.edu

Finding purpose in your degree

Register for hands-on learning with the Goff Strategic Leadership Center! Applications are now open for Goff Explorers and Goff Trailblazers for Spring 2022. Applications are open now, with a priority application deadline of Nov. 7 for Goff Trailblazers and Nov. 21 for Goff Explorers. The Goff Strategic Leadership Center at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wnctimes.com

UM's Missoula College has partnered with a local manufacturer to provide classes and degree pathways to the firm's more than 120 employees

MISSOULA – More than 120 local employees will have access to Missoula College classes and degree pathways in a new. partnership between a local manufacturing firm and the two-year college, embedded within the University of Montana. Missoula College has recently partnered with Elite One Source, a Missoula-headquartered manufacturing firm of...
MISSOULA, MT

