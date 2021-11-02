CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineers in the NFL: Geno Smith wins, Kevin White returns

By Nick Farrell - 12WBOY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2014, Geno Smith has...

FanSided

Geno Smith proves he’s not the problem with the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were able to get a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks in large part to the efficient performance Geno Smith had Sunday. This season hasn’t exactly been kind to the Seattle Seahawks or Geno Smith, but things certainly worked out well for them Sunday afternoon. Smith was able to pick the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars apart with ease.
Seahawks week 8 MVP: Geno Smith hits the mark with big win

The Seahawks desperately needed a win Sunday, and their backup QB showed the team’s confidence was well-deserved. No one was more valuable on this day than Geno Smith. For first time this season, the Seahawks got an easy win. For the first time this season, they got a win at home. And for the first time since 2014, Geno Smith got a win as a starter. Just as the Hawks made it look easy to beat down the Jags, Smith made subbing for the injured Russell Wilson look easy. In fact, he made it look like child’s play.
Monday Night Football Betting: The Rainy Showdown Between Geno Smith and Jameis Winston

Wrapping up this week’s action is the Geno Smith versus Jameis Winston showdown we're not sure we really wanted, but we will be grateful once it's over. The New Orleans Saints are on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s game using our nERD metric and Net Expected Points (NEP):
Geno Smith a bigger downgrade from Russell Wilson than most would think

Geno Smith will start for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. With Russell Wilson out for at least two more games with a finger injury, the Seahawks’ offense will need to rely on Smith for a bit longer. Unfortunately, Smith has done little to impress so far.
Pete Carroll Reveals Thoughts On Geno Smith So Far This Season

Pete Carroll is doing his best to keep his Seattle Seahawks squad motivated even though the team remains without Russell Wilson. That has Geno Smith under center and the result has been back-to-back three-point losses. The Seahawks are close with Smith, but not close enough. The latest loss was an...
Saints defense harrasses backup Geno Smith in win vs. Seahawks

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints defense sacked backup quarterback Geno Smith five times and allowed just 219 total yards to beat the Seattle Seahawks as rain mists swarmed Lumen Field. Saints linebacker Demario Davis totaled a game-high 10 tackles and two sacks in the 13-10 win Monday...
Next Gen Stats: Geno Smith Is Efficient When Passing From Inside the Box

This year, Geno Smith has been incredibly efficient when passing inside of the tackle box. As we take on the Jaguars in Week 8, find out which Next Gen Stats could make the difference in Sunday's matchup. Catch all the action starting Sunday at 1:05 pm PT on CBS! Powered by Amazon Web Services.
Seattle Seahawks unable to capture customary late-game magic with Geno Smith

SEATTLE -- No Russell Wilson, no late-game magic. That was the story for the Seattle Seahawks when backup quarterback Geno Smith took over late against the Los Angeles Rams after Wilson injured a finger in their Week 5 game and again in both of Smith's starts since -- last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
How does Geno Smith assess his replacing Russell Wilson? By the numbers. They aren’t good

Geno Smith is trying to do what for now — with this Seahawks roster, in this system — may be next to impossible. He’s trying to replace Russell Wilson. Yes, Smith absolutely needs more help from his mistake-prone teammates. His offensive line is again letting rushers run free like kids on a playground at recess, which it was doing when Wilson was in there. Smith’s running backs need to run more than to nowhere.
Geno Smith cost the Seahawks again in MNF

Things have just gone from bad to worse for the Seattle Seahawks without Russell Wilson in action. While Geno Smith has done his best to try and lead the team to victory, he's continued to struggled. This was showcased on Monday night going up against the New Orleans Saints. Other...
