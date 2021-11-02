Mountaineers in the NFL: Geno Smith wins, Kevin White returns

The Seahawks desperately needed a win Sunday, and their backup QB showed the team’s confidence was well-deserved. No one was more valuable on this day than Geno Smith. For first time this season, the Seahawks got an easy win. For the first time this season, they got a win at home. And for the first time since 2014, Geno Smith got a win as a starter. Just as the Hawks made it look easy to beat down the Jags, Smith made subbing for the injured Russell Wilson look easy. In fact, he made it look like child’s play.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO