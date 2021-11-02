CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alanis Morissette, DMX, Juice WRLD HBO films get premiere dates

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has announced the premiere dates for Alanis Morissette, DMX, Kenny G and Juice WRLD profiled-films in its Music Box series. The Music Box documentary series was created by Bill Simmons (HBO’s Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids) and kicked off in July with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage. The weekly...

themusicuniverse.com

Related
HipHopDX.com

DMX & Juice WRLD Documentaries Coming To HBO This Year

DMX and Juice WRLD, who both tragically passed away within the last two years, are set to be celebrated in two new documentaries coming to HBO later this year. Directed by Christopher Frierson, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand chronicles a year in the life of the late Yonkers rap legend as he attempts to rebuild his career and reconnect with family, friends and fans following his release from prison in 2019.
MOVIES
The Staten Island Advance

‘Son of Monarchs’ premieres on HBO Max: How to watch, release date, trailer

An American-Mexican drama is coming to HBO Max this week. “Son of Monarchs” premieres on HBO Max on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The film follows a biologist living in New York City, who travels to Mexico after his grandmother’s death and is “forced to confront his childhood traumas head-on.” The film — directed by Alexis Gambis — focuses on the topics of biology, evolution and CRISPR-Cast9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rollingout.com

DMX and Juice WRLD documentaries will spotlight their battles with addiction

HBO is gearing up to turn it up a notch for the holiday season with the release of two new documentaries on fallen hip-hop stars, DMX and Juice WRLD. Both artists struggled with drug addiction and passed away in drug related deaths. DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 earlier this year while Juice WRLD died on Dec. 8, 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Aida Rodriguez's HBO Max comedy special gets a premiere date and trailer

HBO Max says of the comedian and actress' first hour-long special, Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words: "With her grounded and unapologetic point of view, Rodriguez gets candid about being worn out from political comedy, embracing both sides of her heritage, getting back into the dating game, and so much more." Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words premieres Nov. 4.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Taylor Swift Mashes Up Bruce and Bon Jovi at 2011 Jersey Gig

Taylor Swift emerged from a long performance hiatus on Saturday night when she inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she kicked off the night with a synth-pop rendition of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.” “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift said. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Cast in Upcoming ‘Wicked’ Film

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will play Glinda and Elphaba in director Jon M. Chu’s forthcoming film adaptation of Wicked. The director, who recently helmed In the Heights, revealed the news on social media. “Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!!” Chu teased on Twitter along with photos of the actresses reacting to their casting. “In pink and green!!!” Erivo and Grande also shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie @UniversalPics Get ready for a match up like you’ve never seen!!! In pink...
MOVIES
thetvaddict.com

November 2021 Premiere Dates: New and Returning Shows

HAWKEYE is coming to Disney+ in November 2021, while Showtime will air the debut of YELLOWJACKETS, and THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR (starring Will Farrell and Paul Rudd) is coming to AppleTV+. The second season of THE HOT ZONE series is also coming to Nat Geo and a new DEXTER series will premiere on Showtime. Meanwhile, over on The CW, there will be new seasons of THE FLASH and RIVERDALE.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hbo Films#Dmx#Juice Wrld Hbo#Mtv#Canadian
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

