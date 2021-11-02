This $10 pen holder for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 completes the device

Beats, no doubt, has had a busy year. The Apple-owned brand released the Studio Buds earlier this year, which had some noteworthy features we loved (killer battery life being one of them), but curiously omitted some key standbys like Apple’s proprietary H1 chip. It seems like an odd move then, to compete with themselves by releasing the more premium Beats Fit Pro just mere months later. You would then think that they would be up against even steeper competition, having been released within two weeks of Apple’s third-generation AirPods. But Beats has shown that they can really step up to the...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO