Electronics

This $10 pen holder for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 completes the device

By Daniel Rubino
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingke has a $10 universal pen holder that works great with Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. The holder works with the original Surface Pro Pen and new Surface Slim Pen. The simple accessory solves many problems and is cheaper than Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover. One of...

www.windowscentral.com

