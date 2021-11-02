CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The “Toasty” Nike Dunk Low Next Nature To Release For Adults And Kids

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith autumn underway, the Swoosh has been releasing some cold weather-appropriate footwear over the last month. Up next?: The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Toasty.”. Part of the North American company’s “Move to Zero” initiative, the newly-surfaced pair comprises of at least 20% recycled materials. Shades...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Blazer Low in Black

Virgil Abloh and join forces on four takes of the classic Blazer Mid thus far including the first white and black pair for the original “The 10” collection, two for Halloween back in 2018 and one which was made in collaboration with tennis superstar Serena Williams. And in the coming months, the popular designer will be further advancing his portfolio with the Swoosh by lending his touch to the Nike Blazer Low. This is arguably one of the wildest renditions that Abloh has pieced together considering the nature of its build, and the black colorway has just emerged again by way of on-foot photos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Flax" Could Release Tomorrow: Details

Supreme and Nike have come through with a plethora of sneakers over the last few years and one of the most beloved collaborations is on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Just a couple of years ago they came through with the triple-white and triple-black colorways that featured some signature red Supreme branding near the back heel. Since that time, Nike and Supreme have teased a fall-ready "Flax" offering which is the perfect shoe for all of you New Yorkers out there.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
themanual.com

Travis Scott and Nike Collab Will Finally Drop Next Month

Hot off an energetic Rolling Loud performance and rollicking crowd hype for the Houston Astros at game six of the World Series, Travis Scott kicked off Astroweek with the announced release a new Nike collaboration. Months after a March tease hinted at the project during this year’s Air Max Day...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Dunk#Nike Swoosh#Nike Free#Weather#The Nike Dunk Low#North American#The Nike Dunk#Underfoot#Grade School#Nike Inc#Marketavailable
Hypebae

Nike Dunk High to Release in Striking "Pink Prime" Hue

Following colorways such as “Sail/Gum” and “University Red,” Nike is continuing to expand its Dunk High lineup with a new iteration dubbed “Pink Prime.”. A women’s exclusive design, the kicks feature white on the base, along with overlays splashed in a striking magenta hue. The standout color is spotted on the mudguard, lacing system, Swoosh and heel, as well as the outsole. Just like its predecessors, the shoe features two sets of shoelaces, while the Nike branding is stamped onto the tongue.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike Dunk High Receives a Hot "Pink Prime" Treatment

With a rampant wave of new Dunk Highs being announced, official images of the silhouette given a “Pink Prime” colorway have surfaced on the internet. The latest women’s exclusive follows a recent debut of the “Sail/Gum” colorway which was also made for the ladies. While most attention may be set...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears In Two-Toned Grey

Based on the sheer volume of Nike Dunks that the Swoosh has released over the last few years, it’s more than clear that the brand is on a mission to suit everyone up in this ’85 classic. That includes the tiny-footed toddlers, a demographic of growing Dunk fans that have their fair share of options to choose from thanks to sneaker-crazed parents. Up next is this clean two-toned grey colorway that sees a slightly darker shade of the neutral overlaying the base layer, while white Swoosh logos, laces, and midsoles complete that preferred two-toned look. And although we’re showing you the Toddler sizing only, it’s more than likely that Grade School and Pre School sizes will be eventually available too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Siempre Familia"

In anticipation of the Air Force 1 Low “Siempre Familia” edition release which follows an orange and black buildup, a Dunk Low in a green and blue colorway will be joining the global launch at the end of the month. The black Air Jordan 1 Mid variation made its first debut at the beginning of October as Jordan Brand and Nike have been prepping for the upcoming Día de los Muertos festivities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Next Nature Collection Expands With A “University Blue”-Accented Blazer Mid

Not long after announcing its “Move to Zero” initiative, NIKE, Inc. unveiled several products created with sustainability in mind. Among them, handfuls of options under the Next Nature banner, which now includes a Nike Blazer Mid ’77 in “White/University Blue.”. While the colorway isn’t new to the Swoosh’s first-ever basketball-specific...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Unboxing: The Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” Gets Unwrapped

Right in time for Halloween 2021, Nike SB continues its resurgence with the all-new Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy.” The thematic sneaker has already garnered some major attention online, pointing to another grail shoe from the SB catalog. HYPEBEAST get our hands on the spooky new kicks to unbox — or rather, unwrap — the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy.”
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Dunk Low Gets a Wild New Look

Multiple colorways of the Dunk Low have rolled out this past year and Nike has more reworks in store before the year ends. For its latest iteration, the silhouette arrives in “Animal Instinct” available in a white and black version. As its name suggests, the sneaker comes with a Swoosh covered in a striking leopard print. For a unique look, the end of the brand’s iconic emblem is dressed in a metallic finish. The rest of the white pair features tonal details — excluding the branding on the tongue tab, insole and heel — while the black version sports a white midsole and outsole for contrast. Take a closer look at the different styles above.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy”

Have no fear: the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy”, 2021’s annual Halloween-themed release by Nike Skateboarding, will be making it to retailers in time. Dropping exclusively at skateshops, these canvas-wrapped SB Dunks are designed to mimic the ancient wrapped corpse turned late-October terror, although the only scary thing about these is missing out at retail. Complete with ghoulish eyes at the heel and glow-in-the-dark outsoles, the Mummy SB Dunks stands as one of the more memorable over-the-top concepts for Halloween that we’ve been treated to in recent memory.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Leans More On Color With The Air Max 95 Next Nature

If you’ve kept up with recent Next Nature releases, then you’d know most are rather color-averse. Nike has preferred to keep many pairs neutral, starting the line-up off on a note of universality. But here, with their newest Air Max 95, the brand is finally beginning to loosen up. That...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike Patches up the Dunk Low Scrap in "Black Gum"

Following a “Wolf Gray” ensemble, adds a new Dunk Low Scrap patched up with a “Black Gum” colorway. Diverting from the usual two-toned construction which the Dunk lineup is much known for, the Scrap series is a fresh take with a contrasting theme of colors and materials. This latest offering opts for a more subtle color palette as compared to the first edition debuted back in May and the safari print injected pair. The shoe starts off with a mix of mesh, leather and suede in Cool Gray and black tones wrapped with stark black leather overlays and a matching Swoosh lining the laterals. Patchwork and stitching embellishments in Cornflower, Anthracite, Espresso and Barely Pink decorate the silhouette from the eyestays to the tongue branding label, quarters and heel. A strip of Cool Gray mold lifts up the design over a black midsole sitting atop a gum rubber outsole to complete the look.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High "Brazil" Officially Revealed: Photos

Supreme and Nike have created numerous collaborations together over the years, and in 2021, they have even more on the horizon. On one end, you have the biggest streetwear brand in the world, while on the other, you have a sportswear brand that has dominated the market for decades. This relationship has always been a natural one, and in the end, it has led to some amazing pieces of apparel and footwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Nike Air Force 1 Low LX Gets the "Lucky Charms" Treatment

Following the Dunk Low Disrupt and Air Max 90, Nike has now included the Air Force 1 Low LX in its “Lucky Charms” collection. The first iteration comes in an all-white colorway. Hits of “Metallic Gold” have been added onto the tongue tags’ branding as well as the logo on the heels. The gold charms and chain round off the design. The second pair features an all-black upper with white midsoles and outsoles. For this version, the branding and charms arrive in “Metallic Silver.” Take a closer look at both sneakers above.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Dips The Dunk High In “Medium Grey”

Although Nike SB has had a quieter 2021 than 2020, the skateboarding-obsessed imprint hasn’t allowed the year to go by without reinterpreting the Dunk High via solo and collaborative efforts. The former category is set to boast a “Medium Grey” tally soon. An early look at the newly-surfaced pair reveals...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike SB Dunk Low "Mummy" Supplies Spooky Vibes in This Week's Best Footwear Drops

October is now winding down to its final days, as as anticipation over the fun-filled Halloween weekend starts to generate, sneaker brands are once again back to supply your footwear rotation with a smooth assemblage of new launches. We’re going to find imprints like Jordan Brand,. and adidas releasing a...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sizes For Nike’s Lahar Low Women’s Shoe Are Still In Stock

Although the Nike Lahar Low dropped weeks ago, sneaker fans are still searching for a pair to add to their footwear collection. Luckily for those that are still on the hunt for the shoe, they can still get a pair for retail. Available now at Nike’s website is the women’s specific Lahar Low shoe in the “Fossil Stone” and “Dark Beetroot” colorways. According to the Swoosh, the design of the silhouette draws inspiration from the classic Lahar Escape Boot from ’89 but has been reimagined for the urban landscape. The upper is constructed with premium materials including soft suede and canvas that give...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy