The “Toasty” Nike Dunk Low Next Nature To Release For Adults And Kids

Based on the sheer volume of Nike Dunks that the Swoosh has released over the last few years, it’s more than clear that the brand is on a mission to suit everyone up in this ’85 classic. That includes the tiny-footed toddlers, a demographic of growing Dunk fans that have their fair share of options to choose from thanks to sneaker-crazed parents. Up next is this clean two-toned grey colorway that sees a slightly darker shade of the neutral overlaying the base layer, while white Swoosh logos, laces, and midsoles complete that preferred two-toned look. And although we’re showing you the Toddler sizing only, it’s more than likely that Grade School and Pre School sizes will be eventually available too.

