Legendary artist ATB returns to select cities in the US this fall for the first time in nearly two years after the launch of his new EP series. Few artists in the scene have a storied career quite much like ATB. This German dance music legend began his rise to the top before the millennium with iconic singles such as “9pm (Till I Come)” and “Don’t Stop,” and has continued to woo fans around the world ever since. Whether through his sensational tracks like “Ecstasy” and “Move On,” his 10 studio albums, or his performances at some of the biggest festivals on the planet – ATB constantly brings forth some of the best in the dance music scene.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO