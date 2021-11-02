CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pause to Meditate: Who can I trust?

By Jon Klaus
Bloomfield Democrat
 5 days ago

I once watched a documentary about politics, and the narrator listed each U.S. senator and congressman with a money amount next to their name. The number signified the amount in contributions, donations, and lobbyist support. His main point was simple; no one was above external influence or compromised integrity. Leaders on...

www.bdemo.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
kempercountymessenger.com

Now what questions follows Jesus’ death, resurrection

(Mark 16:14-20) “Later, He appeared to the eleven as they sat at the table; and He rebuked their unbelief and hardness of heart, because they did not believe those who had seen Him after He had risen. And He said to them, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned. And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues; they will take up serpents; and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.’ So then, after the Lord had spoken to them, He was received up into heaven, and sat down at the right hand of God. And they went out and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them and confirming the word through the accompanying signs. Amen.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Trust#Belief Systems#Islam
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: “My Weaknesses are my Father’s Strengths”

Some things in the Bible reverberate over and over again and for some unexplained reason, we still just don’t get it. I mean we understand the words and the principles behind them but, we can’t seem to incorporate them into our daily lives.  For example, 2 Corinthians 12: 7-9 reads, “To keep me from becoming conceited because of these surpassingly […]
RELIGION
Bismarck Tribune

Kevin Holten: Careful who you trust

When you were growing up, did your parents ever ask you this: “OK, if so and so jumped off a cliff, would you do it too?”. The question was usually asked after you’d somehow gotten yourself into trouble and after you’d already blamed someone else for getting you into that trouble.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
The Atlantic

What Collective Narcissism Does to Society

In 2005, the psychologist Agnieszka Golec de Zavala was researching extremist groups, trying to understand what leads people to commit acts of terrorist violence. She began to notice something that looked a lot like what the 20th-century scholars Theodor Adorno and Erich Fromm had referred to as “group narcissism”: Golec de Zavala defined it to me as “a belief that the exaggerated greatness of one’s group is not sufficiently recognized by others,” in which that thirst for recognition is never satiated. At first, she thought it was a fringe phenomenon, but important nonetheless. She developed the Collective Narcissism Scale to measure the severity of group-narcissistic beliefs, including statements such as “My group deserves special treatment” and “I insist upon my group getting the respect that is due to it” with which respondents rate their agreement.
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

France's bishops kneel in penance for decades of Church abuse

Senior members of France's Catholic hierarchy knelt in a show of penance at the shrine of Lourdes Saturday, a day after bishops accepted the church's responsibility for decades of child abuse. But some of the victims of the abuse -- and lay members supporting them -- said they were still waiting for details of compensation and of a comprehensive reform of the church. In Lourdes, a place of pilgrimage for Christians worldwide, some 120 archbishops, bishops and laymen gathered at the unveiling of a photo showing a sculpture representing the head of a weeping child. At the request of the victims, the clerics did not wear their religious clothing for the ceremony.
RELIGION
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Should I Date a Man Who Vows He’ll Leave Me Penniless When He Dies?

Recently I met a man I liked. Unfortunately, he's divorced with five kids. His kids live in a different state far away. On our first date, he made it clear that he is very wealthy and that when he dies, all his money is going to his children. I immediately got turned off. It just didn't sound right. He broke the family unit that included five children, invited someone new in (me), and said, when I die, you'll have to get a blanket and sleep outside, basically. I feel that’s wrong.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

This Mindful Movement Practice Will Help People Who ‘Hate Meditating’ Find Inner Tranquility

The main complaint amongst people who "aren't meditators" is that they hate the idea of sitting still with their thoughts. But considering all of the benefits associated with the practice—it boosts creativity, calms anxiety, and helps with focus, to name a few—it may be worth reconsidering. And in the latest episode of Good Moves, BK Yoga Club co-founder Paris Alexandra proves that sitting still is not a pre-requisite for inducing this inner peace.
YOGA
theorion.com

Who did I kiss?

As I lie in bed, sweating through sheets on my mattress. My body aching, my throat hurting and my head raging. I began to run through all illnesses in my head that could be causing this suffering. On Sept. 28, I was diagnosed with Infectious mononucleosis, also called “mono” or...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy