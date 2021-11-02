Recent Decision: New Boss Means New Expectations

This article analyzes the law of oral partnerships in New York, and summarizes how such partnerships can be created, operated and terminated. “But we never signed anything!” From time to time, business lawyers are likely to hear a client say (or yell) these words, believing that the absence of a written agreement defeats an adversary’s claim that a partnership existed. Not so fast. New York has a complex and flexible oral partnership doctrine, and courts regularly find that a legal partnership exists even without any formal paperwork. The consequences of an oral partnership can be quite significant: Partners generally share in profits and losses, and owe fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith, and fair dealing toward each other. Therefore, it is critical to understand the contours of the oral partnership doctrine. This article analyzes the law of oral partnerships in New York, and summarizes how such partnerships can be created, operated and terminated.

