Law

Recent Decision: New Boss Means New Expectations

By Sid Steinberg
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent decision of Cameron-Satchell v. CDHA Management, No. 21-576, 2021 U.S. Dist LEXIS 202877 (Oct. 21, 2021) (Kearney, J.) begins with an observation that could define many employment discrimination cases: “an...

Law.com

Paying Permanent Partial Disability Benefits to the Recently Deceased? The Implications of ‘Green’ on New York Workers’ Compensation Law

Traditionally, posthumous permanency awards in New York workers’ compensation claims were limited to certain circumstances where an injury to a statutorily enumerated body member (generally, an extremity) entitled a decedent-claimant’s qualifying survivors or estate to benefits based on the scheduled loss of use (SLU) of the extremity. In Matter of Green v. Dutchess County BOCES, 183 A.D.3d 23 (3d Dept. 2020), however, the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department expanded workers’ compensation carriers’ liability to payments not just for posthumous SLUs, but also for permanent partial disability (PPD) benefits to a claimant’s estate, even where the claimant passes during the PPD period as a result of unrelated causes. The Court of Appeals passed on providing a substantive ruling on the matter pending a final determination on awards following remand in Green, leaving the case currently valid law.
LABOR ISSUES
Law.com

Cole, Scott & Kissane Defending Conservative Network Newsmax From Unpaid Work Allegations

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Newsmax to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Perera Alemán PA on behalf of Breanna Morello, pursues claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case is 9:21-cv-82035, Morello v. Newsmax, LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Famed Private Eye Jules Kroll Sued by Company That Bears His Name

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Winston & Strawn filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of corporate investigations firm Kroll. The suit pursues claims against Kroll founder Jules Kroll for the ongoing use of the ‘Kroll’ name in competing businesses. Kroll sold his company in 2004 for approximately $2 billion and signed an employment agreement that limited his use of the ‘Kroll’ name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-09037, Kroll, LLC et al v. K2 Integrity Holdings, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Pomerantz Hits Hearing Aid Maker Eargo With Securities Suit Following DOJ Investigation

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Thursday in California Northern District Court against hearing aid maker Eargo and its top officers. The suit follows a September announcement that Eargo is subject to a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to insurance reimbursement claims submitted to federal employee health plans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-08597, Chung v. Eargo, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

DOJ's Revised Guidance on Corporate Enforcement Policies Expands Reach on Potential White-Collar Crime Records

The DOJ’s revised guidance on key corporate enforcement policies substantially expands its reach on white-collar crime. Having in place a risk-based, fully implemented, rigorously monitored compliance program is the best protection a company can have. On Oct. 28, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco issued a memorandum on “initial revisions” to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Which Lawyers Are A Force For Good In Society?

Most people like to think of themselves as a force for good in society. Lawyers take this to another level with their crusade to uphold the rule of law. But lawyers and law firms are also well paid for their work. What differentiates those who are in it for the money from those who are genuinely trying to use the law to help people? Answer: pro bono.
LAW
Law.com

Trends To Watch Based on Recent §101 Patent Challenges in the S.D.N.Y.

This article discusses six court decisions issued in 2021, along with related implications for patentees and alleged infringers. Ever wonder how patent eligibility challenges are faring in the “Mother Court”?. Based on Docket Navigator data, in 2021 patents challenged under 35 U.S.C. §101 in the U.S. District Court for the...
LAW
Law.com

Lawsuits Pile Up Against Biden Administration's Federal Vaccine Mandates

Eleven states joined in a lawsuit Friday challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. The states, including Missouri, Arizona, Nebraska, Montana, Arkansas, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire, Wyoming, as well as a group of employers, filed the suit in U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, challenging Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday.
LAW
Law.com

Who Got The Work: London-Based Hausfeld Up Against Meta in New York Antitrust Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Meta Platforms Inc. f/k/a Facebook was hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of photography app Phhhoto Inc. The suit, filed by Hausfeld and Carr & Ferrell, accuses Facebook of engaging in a campaign ‘to crush Phhhoto and drive it out of business’ by suppressing its content on Instagram and then releasing a market clone. The suit alleges that Facebook’s actions undermined Phhhoto’s efforts to raise funds and ultimately led to the company’s closure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-06159, Phhhoto Inc. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Florida Appellate Ruling Enforces Real Estate Developers Need to Understand The Rules And Agreements In Contracts

Appellant Linda Dewees signed a Purchase Contract that contained dispute resolution procedures. The appellees were allegedly negligent for failing to ensure safety to all travel lanes for pedestrians and bicyclists to use. Dewees’s negligence and breach of duty claims had no significant relationship with the Purchase Contract containing the arbitration...
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Skilled in the Art with Law.com's Scott Graham: The Federal Circuit Will Get Another Experienced District Judge + Albright's First Patent Trial Likely to Withstand Appeal + The PTO Argument That 'Astounded' and 'Overwhemed' 2 CAFC Judges

Patent Lawyers See Leonard Stark as a balanced and experienced choice for the Federal Circuit. Federal Circuit weighs the first patent verdict from Judge Alan Albright's court. There's nothing like a PTO Precedential Panel Opinion to set the Federal Circuit on edge.
LAW
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Law.com

Discovery Stay in Securities Act Cases Remains a ‘Pivotal’ Issue After Case Settles Before U.S. Supreme Court Argument

Litigants continue to wait for clarity on an important issue concerning cases brought under the Securities Act of 1933 in state court. Following the settlement of a highly anticipated case set for argument before the U.S. Supreme Court this term, litigants continue to wait for clarity on an important issue concerning cases brought under the Securities Act of 1933 in state court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Former William Raveis Employee Sues Guardian Life Insurance Over Long-Term Disability Benefits

Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Connecticut District Court. The court action was filed by RamosLaw on behalf of William Raveis Real Estate employee Beth A. Tiberio, who claims Guardian refused to pay long-term disability benefits and an extended life benefit with waiver of premium while Tiberio was unable to work due to several disabling medical conditions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant.
LAW
Law.com

Exploring New York’s Oral Partnership Doctrine

This article analyzes the law of oral partnerships in New York, and summarizes how such partnerships can be created, operated and terminated. “But we never signed anything!” From time to time, business lawyers are likely to hear a client say (or yell) these words, believing that the absence of a written agreement defeats an adversary’s claim that a partnership existed. Not so fast. New York has a complex and flexible oral partnership doctrine, and courts regularly find that a legal partnership exists even without any formal paperwork. The consequences of an oral partnership can be quite significant: Partners generally share in profits and losses, and owe fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith, and fair dealing toward each other. Therefore, it is critical to understand the contours of the oral partnership doctrine. This article analyzes the law of oral partnerships in New York, and summarizes how such partnerships can be created, operated and terminated.
LAW

