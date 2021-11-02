Anderson .Paak Announces New Apeshit Record Label In Partnership With UMG

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Buffalo, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Dynesty Entertainment plans to collaborate with Mu Diamonds for their new project. Committed to a career in the music industry as a rapper, sound engineer and record label executive, Mu Diamonds is pushing the envelopes in rap music and getting set to influence the game positively. Popularly known in some quarters as "King of Buffalo," Mu Diamonds is an embodiment of multifacetedness with his talents as a rapper, full-service music engineer, producer, content creator, and marketer. He has allowed his talents to shine through despite his disabilities due to injuries from a drive-by shooting. He has put in the work over the years and is now on course to blow up and climb up the rap industry ladder.

