Anderson .Paak Announces New Apeshit Record Label In Partnership With UMG

By Taylor McCloud
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson .Paak has officially launched a brand-new record label. In partnership with Universal Music Group, .Paak is launching Apeshit, a label designed to help artists navigate the "jungle" that is the modern music industry. The first half of the Apeshit name (A.P.E.) is an acronym for Anderson .Paak Empire,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Umg#Universal Music Group#Ig#Hnhh
