The San Jose Sharks are dealing with one of the worst COVID testing situations in the league, with six players in the protocol as of yesterday, along with head coach Bob Boughner. Just before the rest of the group took the ice this morning, it was announced that Timo Meier has also been put in the protocol, though Jonathan Dahlen has been removed from it. That means their number remains at six players, with Meier joining Erik Karlsson, Jacob Middleton, Matthew Nieto, Radim Simek, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO