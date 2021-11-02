I-65 patching operations move to daytime hours next week in Shelby, Johnson counties

LEBANON, Ind. – The southbound lanes of I-65 leading to Indianapolis will close for nine hours overnight Sunday, Indiana Department of Transportation said Wednesday. Traffic will be diverted off I-65 at the Thorntown and Sheridan exit for State Road 47, which is about a mile east of Thorntown, and redirected east to State Road 39 and south to Lebanon before returning to the interstate. The U.S. 52 eastbound on ramp to I-65 southbound on the northeast side of Lebanon also will be closed.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO