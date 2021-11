Throughout this year, UMD Athletics is partnering with Minnesota Power, ALLETE to highlight the Bulldogs accomplishments in the 3 C's: Classroom, Competition, Community. Following a weekend that saw him tally his second game-winning goal of the season, UMD sophomore forward Blake Biondi has been named the NCHC Forward of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon. On the weekend, Biondi posted two goals, an assist, and a +3 rating to help the Bulldogs to a series sweep of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO