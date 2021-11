CHARLESTON — With one-third of fiscal year 2022 completed, tax revenue collections in West Virginia continued to come in above estimates thanks to a booming energy sector. According to the state Department of Revenue and the Senate Finance Committee, tax collections for October came in at $381.8 million, which was 11.3 percent more than the $343 million revenue estimate for the month, giving the state a $38.7 million surplus for the month. It was also 7.3 percent more than October tax collections during the previous fiscal year.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO