Op-Ed: How the Senate Will Decide the Fate of Local News

By STEVE WALDMAN
norwoodnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate is now deciding the fate of local news. As part of the Build Back Better Act, the Senate is, in the next few days, considering an important proposal: providing a payroll tax credit to local news organizations to retain or hire local journalists. Why? Local news is...

www.norwoodnews.org

Comments / 0

