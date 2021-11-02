Playoff Football Primer: Bucs host Sparkman in 1st round

13-Chardon-Notre Dame Cathedral Latin (5-5) vs. 4-Canfield (9-1) Winner plays: Winner of 5-Hubbard/12-New Philadelphia. The Skinny: The Canfield Cardinals are coming into Friday’s matchup on an 8-game winning streak. Their only loss of the season came on Sept. 27 against District III, Region 9 No. 2 seed Dover (9-0). Junior quarterback Broc Lowry has been leading the way for the Cardinals both through the air and on the ground. Before Friday’s win over Boardman, Canfield had scored 35 or more points in seven straight games. Don’t look for them to cool down anytime soon. The Lions finished the regular season at .500 but topped Lake Catholic 28-7 to finish the season on a high note after losing three-straight games. They outscored their opponents 259-250 this season.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO