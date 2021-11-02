CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans unsure how much Adrian Peterson will play in Week 9

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have signed running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad in the wake of the injury to Derrick Henry, but it still isn’t clear how much he will play in Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

The expectation is for Peterson to be the primary ball-carrier at some point, with Jeremy McNichols mixing in and dominating passing-down work like he has done all season. The team also added D’Onta Foreman to its practice squad, and has Dontrell Hilliard on it as well.

Titans running backs coach Tony Dews wasn’t ready to say how much Peterson will play on Sunday night, even going as far as to say he’s not sure Peterson will play at all.

While Dews is taking the safe approach here, it’s hard to fathom Peterson not seeing at least some work against the Rams. We fully expect him to be out there and getting carries.

As far as the distribution of touches and carries at the position are concerned, Dews isn’t sure how that will pan out, either, but he does believe McNichols is ready for an expanded role.

Tennessee and Los Angeles will meet at SoFi Stadium in Week 9 on “Sunday Night Football,” with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

Studs and duds from Rams' Week 9 loss to Titans

It can be difficult to find positives from a 28-16 loss, especially when the game didn’t even feel as close as the final 12-point margin shows. The Rams decided to beat themselves instead of the Titans on Sunday night, committing error after error en route to their second loss of the season.
NFL
6 key takeaways from Rams' 28-16 loss to Titans

The NFL regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. And because of that, the Rams have no reason to hit the panic button after losing to the Titans, 28-16, on Sunday night. They’re still 7-2 and within one game of the Cardinals in the NFC West, despite getting steamrolled by a Titans team that didn’t have Derrick Henry. Moving forward, they have to learn from their mistakes – of which there were plenty – and try to rebound in Week 10 against the 49ers.
NFL
