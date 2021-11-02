CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool 'considering adding' RB Salzburg wonderkid striker Karim Adeyemi

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Liverpool have expressed interest in 19-year-old RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

According to Sky Deutschland, the Reds are very keen on the teenage German.

'Liverpool are making a move for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. Sky Deutschland says Liverpool have become the latest club to have “expressed interest” in Adeyemi.

'The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in European football, having hammered home an exceptional 14 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.'

'He is also one of the highest goal scorers in this season’s Champions League campaign, with three goals and one assist in three appearances for the Austrian side.'

'RB Salzburg has begun to entrench itself as one of European football’s best producers of young talent – Adeyemi is one of the latest stars to come of their conveyer belt. And Liverpool are considering adding Adeyemi to their attacking front-line in 2022.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMzaD_0ckLYTLN00
Tom Weller/dpa/Sipa USA

Adeyemi is the latest on the Salzburg conveyor-belt

The Austrian champions spent £3 million to sign him from SpVgg Unterhaching in the summer of 2018, with the youngster having three years remaining on his current contract.

And as mentioned, the German youth international is one of many whom have tread the Salzburg path to reach stardom.

Liverpool's own Takumi Minamino signed from them for £7.25 million in January 2020, and has established himself as a useful squad player under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Erling Haaland is the most famous, going on to score at a goal-per-game rate for Borussia Dortmund - and Patson Daka most recently left for Leicester City.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Karim Adeyemi
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah breaks Prem African record

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah broke a new Premier League record with his hat-trick at Liverpool. Salah has set a record for the most goals in the Premier League for African players. Salah scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at United at Old Trafford. Thus, the 29-year-old striker has 107...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Rb Salzburg#Reds#German#European#Austrian#Borussia Dortmund
chatsports.com

Liverpool 'join Arsenal in race for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic with Jurgen Klopp personally asking Reds to make offer for Serbian international striker'

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to reports, with Jurgen Klopp taking a liking to the Serbian outcast. Jovic is enduring a tough time in the Spanish capital, having scored just twice in 38 appearances since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt for £50million back in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Firmino: I don't sacrifice my game for Mane and Salah

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino says he's happy with his role in manager Jurgen Klopp's setup. Firmino has dismissed claims he sacrifices himself to allow team-mates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane flourish. The Brazilian, 30, has scored 34 Premier League goals since the start of the 2018-19 campaign - 39 fewer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
247
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy