Liverpool 'considering adding' RB Salzburg wonderkid striker Karim Adeyemi

Liverpool have expressed interest in 19-year-old RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

According to Sky Deutschland, the Reds are very keen on the teenage German.

'Liverpool are making a move for RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. Sky Deutschland says Liverpool have become the latest club to have “expressed interest” in Adeyemi.

'The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in European football, having hammered home an exceptional 14 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.'

'He is also one of the highest goal scorers in this season’s Champions League campaign, with three goals and one assist in three appearances for the Austrian side.'

'RB Salzburg has begun to entrench itself as one of European football’s best producers of young talent – Adeyemi is one of the latest stars to come of their conveyer belt. And Liverpool are considering adding Adeyemi to their attacking front-line in 2022.'

Tom Weller/dpa/Sipa USA

Adeyemi is the latest on the Salzburg conveyor-belt

The Austrian champions spent £3 million to sign him from SpVgg Unterhaching in the summer of 2018, with the youngster having three years remaining on his current contract.

And as mentioned, the German youth international is one of many whom have tread the Salzburg path to reach stardom.

Liverpool's own Takumi Minamino signed from them for £7.25 million in January 2020, and has established himself as a useful squad player under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Erling Haaland is the most famous, going on to score at a goal-per-game rate for Borussia Dortmund - and Patson Daka most recently left for Leicester City.

