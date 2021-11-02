CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Atletico Madrid

Ahead of the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager gave his thoughts on Liverpool's opponents.

Klopp believes tomorrow’s game will have the same intensity as the game at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano two weeks ago which Liverpool came away as 3-2 victors.

"It will be a similar intensity. They have never played a friendly game so we should not expect that. It's clear - Atletico need 3 points, so we want to win the game."

"We are at home, it's so long ago since we had a home game in the Champions League, AC Milan."

"We were so happy when we qualified for the Champions League because we would have nights like this. So we want to celebrate it with our supporters."

The Liverpool boss also mentioned about the last time these two giants of European football met at Anfield which was played right of the start of the Covid 19 pandemic.

"I don't think about it too much but 18 months since then? The world turned upside down - we all had a sense something was happening to society but not to that extent. 18 months ago. Crazy."

"That was one game I never thought 100% about the football. It was a strange moment and a strange situation."

"No mascots, Madrid schools were closed, it was a strange situation. I saw it but not as a football game. We played a good game but we lost."

The match takes place at 20:00GMT on Wednesday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.

This is the return match after Klopp's men won 3-2 in Madrid against Diego Simeone's team a fortnight ago.

PSG Superstar Lionel Messi's Champions League Claim About Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern, Atletico, Chelsea

After a fascinating week of Champions League action, Lionel Messi has been asked about which clubs he feels could win the competition this season. The player who missed out on PSG's 2-2 draw against Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday through injury believes all four English clubs are potential winners of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
