Premier League

Match Prediction: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

By Charlie Webb
 5 days ago

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the fourth game of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday and here is our match prediction!

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar outcome against Atletico Madrid as the last fixture we played against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XB9oM_0ckLYKe400
(Photo by: Ivan Abanades Medina Cordon Press/Sipa USA)

In the third game of the Champions League group stage, Liverpool beat Atletico 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

What Players Are Missing from Each Side?

Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Naby Keita, who picked up an injury against Brighton.

Atletico Madrid will be missing Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic due to suspensions. Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are also missing due to injuries.

Match Prediction

Liverpool will be firm favourites to win this game. The Reds are still yet to lose a game this season and Atletico are missing a lot of key players.

If Fabinho and Thiago end up making an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side then it will make a massive difference.

Even though the midfield is a bit stretched, Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson should be able to step up to the task.

Mohamed Salah will also be looking to score again and add to his incredible record this season.

Score Predictions

Liverpool 3-1 Atletico Madrid

Goal Scorers

Mohamed Salah x2, Diogo Jota

Man of the Match Prediction

Mohamed Salah

