Man caught watching child porn on airplane sentenced

A former cult leader who starved his own baby to death now says he regrets the murder.“I essentially became a compartmentalised sociopath,” Jacques Robidoux told CBS Boston. “Once the realisation came that ‘Holy God, I killed my own son. How did this even happen?’ So then everything begins to start. Everything begins to unravel.”Robidoux was convicted in 2002 of murdering his 11-month-old son, Samuel, by refusing to feed him anything other than his mother’s breast milk. At the time, he was the leader of a religious cult in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and he believed the baby would be damned if he...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO