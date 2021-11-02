CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB Tips to Shop Safe and Shop Smart

WHNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 holiday shopping season promises to...

whnt.com

fredericksburg.today

Online purchase scams up; BBB warns holiday shopping is at risk

Online purchase scams up; BBB warns holiday shopping is at risk. Online purchase scams now account for more than a third of all scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and four out of five consumers who report such scams lose money, making it the #1 riskiest scam type.
foxbaltimore.com

Brad's Deals: Holiday shopping tips

(WBFF) — — Thinking about shopping online for your gifts?. Shopping Expert Casey Runyan from Brad’s Deals shares some online holiday shopping tips.
SHOPPING
Hutchinson News

BBB outlines safe shopping through this unusual shopping season

Every year, the season of fun frights known as Halloween quickly gets eclipsed by another season of very real dangers: holiday shopping time. Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that 2021 brings a particularly unpredictable set of circumstances that are bound to haunt your search for the right gifts. News...
SHOPPING
Massive Science

To shop sustainably for clothing, stop shopping

When COVID-19 hit, it seemed like the world moved online — and stuck in quarantine all day, many turned to online shopping. Retailers reported a 14% increase in online shopping among people under 30 during the pandemic. Some saw even more dramatic increases; Boohoo, a predominantly online retailer, reported a 45% increase in sales from March 2020 to May 2020.
SHOPPING
WJLA

Smart holiday shopping tips to get ahead of supply chain issues

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — While the holidays are going to look a bit more normal this year compared to 2020, supply chain issues are causing a major headache for both shoppers and retailers. This could lead to a sparse display under the tree, so The Money Coach Lynettee Khalfani-Cox shared how to get a leg up on your gift list.
WASHINGTON, DC
cw39.com

Safety tips while shopping during holidays

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s that time of year again, the holidays are rolling in and so are the thieves. As more people are getting out to shop, law enforcement officials want you to be even more aware of your surroundings. There’s a video that shows a woman getting her purse...
HOUSTON, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tips for Shopping Black Friday and Beating Pandemic Setbacks

After a day of feasting on turkey and pumpkin pie, consumers have typically flocked to their local stores on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — to find the best deals on gifts for the holiday season. Last year, the pandemic changed the way many people shopped. Adobe Analytics,...
SHOPPING
Mac Observer

Smart Home Gifts for Your Holiday Shopping

Like it or not, the holiday buying season is here. World-wide chip shortages mean if you are buying electronics for your loved ones, you should start sooner rather than later. We’ve put together a buying guide for those people on your shipping list who love smart home gifts. Best Smart...
ELECTRONICS
panolian.com

10 Ways to Safely Shop Online this Holiday Season

During this time of year, everyone is gearing up for a busy online shopping season, especially scammers. Risks of getting scammed are higher during the holidays, but you can keep your money safe by following these simple online shopping tips. Shop with reputable retailers. It’s best to shop directly with...
INTERNET
mix929.com

Shopping TIPS!! BuyLocal! Check this out FIRST!

BuyLocal, created by Nashvillian Joshua Davis, is a recently-developed app that connects the community to local small businesses. Users can input their location and desired product or service + instantly be connected to a variety of local shops. Download the app or sign up to have your business listed. (WSMV)
INTERNET
T3.com

AO.com shares its top 5 Black Friday shopping tips

The Black Friday sales are almost upon us now and with them so no doubt you're prepping to save big on some items you've had your eye on and perhaps get your Christmas gift shopping done at the same time. Throughout the sales period, T3 will be highlighting the best...
SHOPPING
HometownLife.com

Rick Bloom: Tips to help you become cyber smart and cyber safe

October was National Cybersecurity Awareness month. Its The purpose of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is to highlight the importance of cybersecurity. Whether you are a small business, a large business or an individual, taking the necessary precautions to protect your online presence is important. In fact, as far as I’m...
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Austin

Tips to avoid overextending your account this holiday shopping season

Nearly half of Americans will spend more money this year on holiday plans to make up for last year, according to a recent survey from buy now - pay over time solution Affirm. Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, founder of The Fiscal Femme is joining us with some tips to help people avoid overextending themselves during the holidays is.
AUSTIN, TX
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Don't let shortages spoil your holiday shopping

Ben Spradling: 'Getting all the right gifts for your friends and family is still an achievable goal.'If you're waiting until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping, there may not be much left. Snags in the supply chain are expected to make popular gifts harder to come by this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has created shortages in essential items needed to make many of the products that typically fill holiday wish lists. Purchasing the perfect present may require some faster, proactive action. The microchip scarcity, for example, has made it more difficult to connect with high-demand tech products such...
SHOPPING
chautauquatoday.com

Better Business Bureau Offers Safe and Smart Shopping Tips for Holiday Season

The 2021 holiday shopping season is approaching, and with labor shortage and supply chain issues already throwing a wrench into shopping, it promises to be an unpredictable season. That's according to the Better Business Bureau, which states that people are planning to start their holiday shopping early this year, just like in 2020. WDOE News this week spoke with Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau's Upstate New York chapter. McGovern says shoppers who are looking for deals before Black Friday should know what a company's return policies are before making a purchase...
SHOPPING

