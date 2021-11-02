Persona 5 Royal Guide — All Classroom Answers Including Midterms

Picking the right Guardians of the Galaxy Huddle answers can make or break a fight. These choices are an odd thing, a little moment out of time where Star-Lord summons the other team members and they have a bit of a chat about how things are going before leaping back into the fray. However, the Huddle is a very useful ability, allowing players to effectively give themselves - and potentially their team - a damage boost, not to mention a group revive thrown into the bargain. However, there's a little dialogue choice along the way, and things can swing hard one way or the other, depending on what you say. We'll show you the right dialogue answers below, so you're always ready to inspire your team in a pinch.

