Conor McGregor claims he won all of his UFC world titles on one leg: “It’s why I was able to maneuver thru the fight even tho it was snapped.”. McGregor suffered a nasty broken leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight that took place at UFC 264 over the summer. McGregor’s leg snapped in the first round and he was not able to make it past the end of the round, which led to Poirier winning the fight by TKO. In the months since then, McGregor has made it clear that he thinks the ending of the fight was a fluke, and that he wants to get back in there with Poirier for a fourth time one day.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO