Aljamain Sterling was impressed by Petr Yan and his ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on Saturday. The UFC bantamweight champion was supposed to be standing across from Yan in a much anticipated rematch of their UFC 259 bout at the event, but was unable to obtain medical clearance to do so because of lingering issues stemming from recent neck surgery. Sandhagen filled in for Sterling on just five weeks’ notice and fared well throughout the fight. However, it was only a matter of time before Yan made some necessary mid-fight adjustments that stifled Sandhagen and led him to a unanimous decision win. Yan left the Octagon with the newly acquired interim bantamweight championship and another opportunity to meet Sterling.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO