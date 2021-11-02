LISD seeks to install air purifiers at campuses

Masks are once again recommended but not required at Lockhart ISD campuses following the board of trustees’ approval of new district COVID-19 guidelines that allow for protocols to be adjusted at specific campuses as positivity rates rise or fall at those facilities. The response matrix was developed after the board...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD’S Automotive Program got its start up over 40 years ago and the veteran behind the program continues to inspire his former students and future generations to come. Many students say Manuel Cerda Jr. is an extraordinary man with life lessons. The veteran, auto shop owner...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students over at LISD will be able to sleep in on Monday morning!. That’s because, there will be no classes for students on October 25 due to a staff development day. Throughout the day LISD employees will attend a series of training sessions. These will be...
Camfil Improves Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in Schools Using City M Air Purifier at Mid-Atlantic School District. A new case study on air Purifiers in schools by Camfil reveals the potential for clean air in schools, even when the buildings’ existing HVAC systems are not equipped to handle high efficiency air filters.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish the city is reminding residents that it is continuing to offer free bulky trash pick-up every Wednesday. On Wednesday morning city crews will be out and about in the neighborhoods of District Four. Some of...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Winter is coming and the county wants to help keep others warm when its cold outside. The Webb County Clerk will be hosting its 15th annual Blanket Drive and its asking for donations from the community. Starting from now until December third, they will be collecting...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios passed the first part of her evaluation with flying colors. LISD Boardmembers and the superintendent met to talk about past, present and future goals of the school district. Although the evaluation was done behind closed doors, members publicly shared that...
Declaring that they “stand united in moving forward” and describing the Roswell Air Center as an “engine for economic prosperity,” the members of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners and the Roswell City Council passed a joint resolution Tuesday night in support of efforts to seek $5 million each from the 2022 state legislative session for the airfield and its related properties.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is continuing to hold low-cost rabies clinics for our furry little friends!. On Thursday evening, Councilmember Alberto Torres and the Laredo Animal Care Services will hold a rabies clinic where pets can get their shots and microchipped as well as dewormed. The pet must...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Veterans Day taking place next week, a local organization wants to help those who fought for our country by getting the job they deserve!. Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a press conference to discuss the details for its Red, White and You hiring fair.
Louise residents heard from school administrators this week and were largely supportive of possible changes to the district during a public meeting about future facility planning. Administrators, teachers and staff joined Louise residents to discuss the state of the district on Wednesday night. Gallegher construction hosted the first of what...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is giving people an incentive to visit downtown as council votes to give people more free parking time. A few years ago, the council voted to extend the cutoff time to 9 p.m. from 6pm. Meaning people would have to pay parking...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local food bank is looking out for the community’s health this fall season!. This Saturday, the South Texas Food Bank will be providing free health screenings, along with COVID-19 and flu vaccines. They will have plenty of fresh produce, door prizes and a raffle for...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is ironing out its plans to loosen the border restrictions in preparation of next week. This morning, CBP will hold a virtual press conference where they will discuss the details on allowing non-citizen travelers who are full vaccinated for Covid-19 to enter the United States.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are continuing the fight against COVID-19 as they aim to rollout vaccines to students five years and older. Both LISD and UISD received 1,000 vaccines from the City of Laredo Health Department. They are both prepping to start offering the vaccine to students...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city of laredo health department is rolling out a new clinic that provide services to the community on the go. On Thursday the city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its clinic on wheels to mobilize its services and making it accessible to everyone in the community.
For the first time, the Laredo Independent School District offered COVID-19 vaccines to students age 5-11 on Friday. LISD will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccines at no cost for eligible LISD students. Future COVID-19 clinics continue through Friday, Nov. 20. LISD plans to schedule additional clinics based on...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is rolling out its COVID-19 vaccines to students five years and older. The Coronavirus vaccine clinics are scheduled from today to next Friday, November 12. Students will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccines at their schools with a parent or...
