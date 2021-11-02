CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

LISD seeks to install air purifiers at campuses

kgns.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgents rescue over two dozen undocumented immigrants from tractor trailer....

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

Related
post-register.com

New guidelines makes masks optional for now at LISD campuses

Masks are once again recommended but not required at Lockhart ISD campuses following the board of trustees’ approval of new district COVID-19 guidelines that allow for protocols to be adjusted at specific campuses as positivity rates rise or fall at those facilities. The response matrix was developed after the board...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Hometown Heroes: Recognizing the man behind LISD’S Automotive Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD’S Automotive Program got its start up over 40 years ago and the veteran behind the program continues to inspire his former students and future generations to come. Many students say Manuel Cerda Jr. is an extraordinary man with life lessons. The veteran, auto shop owner...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

No classes for LISD students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students over at LISD will be able to sleep in on Monday morning!. That’s because, there will be no classes for students on October 25 due to a staff development day. Throughout the day LISD employees will attend a series of training sessions. These will be...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Air Purifiers#Newscast#Lisd#Sister Cities
kgns.tv

City reminds residents about free bulky trash pick up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish the city is reminding residents that it is continuing to offer free bulky trash pick-up every Wednesday. On Wednesday morning city crews will be out and about in the neighborhoods of District Four. Some of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County Clerk holding annual blanket drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Winter is coming and the county wants to help keep others warm when its cold outside. The Webb County Clerk will be hosting its 15th annual Blanket Drive and its asking for donations from the community. Starting from now until December third, they will be collecting...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

LISD Superintendent passes first part of evaluation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia Guerra Rios passed the first part of her evaluation with flying colors. LISD Boardmembers and the superintendent met to talk about past, present and future goals of the school district. Although the evaluation was done behind closed doors, members publicly shared that...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
rdrnews.com

Local officials seek $10 million for Air Center projects

Declaring that they “stand united in moving forward” and describing the Roswell Air Center as an “engine for economic prosperity,” the members of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners and the Roswell City Council passed a joint resolution Tuesday night in support of efforts to seek $5 million each from the 2022 state legislative session for the airfield and its related properties.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
kgns.tv

City to hold low-cost rabies clinic at Leyendecker Dog Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is continuing to hold low-cost rabies clinics for our furry little friends!. On Thursday evening, Councilmember Alberto Torres and the Laredo Animal Care Services will hold a rabies clinic where pets can get their shots and microchipped as well as dewormed. The pet must...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

WorkForce Solutions aims to get heroes back into the job force

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Veterans Day taking place next week, a local organization wants to help those who fought for our country by getting the job they deserve!. Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a press conference to discuss the details for its Red, White and You hiring fair.
LAREDO, TX
El Campo Leader-News

LISD holds meeting on facility planning

Louise residents heard from school administrators this week and were largely supportive of possible changes to the district during a public meeting about future facility planning. Administrators, teachers and staff joined Louise residents to discuss the state of the district on Wednesday night. Gallegher construction hosted the first of what...
EDUCATION
kgns.tv

Parking meter fees to soon be waived after 6 p.m.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is giving people an incentive to visit downtown as council votes to give people more free parking time. A few years ago, the council voted to extend the cutoff time to 9 p.m. from 6pm. Meaning people would have to pay parking...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

South Texas Food Bank to hold fall health clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local food bank is looking out for the community’s health this fall season!. This Saturday, the South Texas Food Bank will be providing free health screenings, along with COVID-19 and flu vaccines. They will have plenty of fresh produce, door prizes and a raffle for...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

CBP to discuss details for fully vaccinated travelers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is ironing out its plans to loosen the border restrictions in preparation of next week. This morning, CBP will hold a virtual press conference where they will discuss the details on allowing non-citizen travelers who are full vaccinated for Covid-19 to enter the United States.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

School districts prepare to rollout vaccines for students five and older

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are continuing the fight against COVID-19 as they aim to rollout vaccines to students five years and older. Both LISD and UISD received 1,000 vaccines from the City of Laredo Health Department. They are both prepping to start offering the vaccine to students...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Health department to roll out health-mobile

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city of laredo health department is rolling out a new clinic that provide services to the community on the go. On Thursday the city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its clinic on wheels to mobilize its services and making it accessible to everyone in the community.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

LISD begins administering pediatric vaccines

For the first time, the Laredo Independent School District offered COVID-19 vaccines to students age 5-11 on Friday. LISD will be administering the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccines at no cost for eligible LISD students. Future COVID-19 clinics continue through Friday, Nov. 20. LISD plans to schedule additional clinics based on...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Schools to hold COVID-19 vaccine drives for five and older

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is rolling out its COVID-19 vaccines to students five years and older. The Coronavirus vaccine clinics are scheduled from today to next Friday, November 12. Students will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccines at their schools with a parent or...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy