CSULB receives $10 Million grant for public health program

By City News Service
 5 days ago

The public health program at California StateUniversity, Long Beach received a boost courtesy of the American Rescue Plan.

Cal State Long Beach is one of 10 schools nationwide to receive a $10 million grant, the maximum award, to help recruit, train and place more than 700 minority students into California’s public health workforce. The grant is intended to improve the gathering of U.S. public health information and COVID-19 data collection.

The funding, administered through the American Rescue Plan, is headed toward Cal State Long Beach’s College of Health & Human Services to coordinate efforts with other CSU and UC schools, community colleges, and the private sector to the public health demands in California.

“I am so pleased that this project will form a consortium to collectively provide a high quality and unique educational opportunity for over 700 underserved students on interdisciplinary approaches in public health informatics and technology,” Professor Kamiar Alaei, department chair of Health Sciences and the principal investigator/director for the project, said in a release.

The program is being developed for public health curriculum focusing on diverse students seeking certifications, associates, bachelor’s or master’s degrees, in addition to providing paid internships and job placement.

“We have numerous supports from over 26 public health agencies, major hospitals, education providers, community-based agencies and advocacy organizations who vouched for commitment in the form of support, resources, expertise, internships, recruiting, outreach and placement efforts,” Alaei said in a release.

The post CSULB receives $10 Million grant for public health program

Carson OKs litigation against LA County over 'lack of urgent reaction' to ongoing Dominguez Channel odor

The city of Carson on Wednesday authorized a lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles over the "lack of urgent reaction" to the foul odor crisis coming from the Dominguez Channel that has been disrupting the lives of thousands of residents.
MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Offers All Private Maternity Rooms Throughout the Birthing Journey

Leading clinical care is supplemented with the comfort of all private rooms. There is even a convertible chair for the new mom's partner to stay the night.
The best therapist in town guides from experience

Recently, the therapist, who has been working in Long Beach for nearly three decades, was voted best mental health provider in the city by readers of the Long Beach Post in the annual Best of Long Beach contest. So how does Daniels achieve her widely heralded results?
Long Beach Post

Nationally and locally, teletherapy is here to stay

Providing care for patients despite restrictions on in-person meetings has required a significant change in protocol among therapists—and caused a shift toward providing virtual services that is likely to have a lasting impact.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

New LBCC program will allow students living in their cars to stay overnight in a parking structure

The Safe Parking Program will provide students with access to showers and wireless internet connection seven nights a week. College officials said the program could help students to focus on their coursework without having to worry about their safety or the police being called on them for sleeping in their vehicles.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach breaks ground on 88-unit affordable housing project

To qualify for the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, families will have to earn between 30-60% of the area's median income, according to the developers, while 20 units will be reserved for formerly homeless seniors. Rents will range between $398 and $1,762 per month depending on the size of the apartment.
Ports of LA, Long Beach identify rail as top priority for funding initiative to enhance faltering supply chain

In Long Beach, on-dock rail expansion accounts for $1 billion of the port's projected $1.6 billion worth of capital improvement projects planned for the next decade, according to spokesman Lee Peterson.
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

