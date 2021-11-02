CSULB receives $10 Million grant for public health program

The public health program at California StateUniversity, Long Beach received a boost courtesy of the American Rescue Plan.

Cal State Long Beach is one of 10 schools nationwide to receive a $10 million grant, the maximum award, to help recruit, train and place more than 700 minority students into California’s public health workforce. The grant is intended to improve the gathering of U.S. public health information and COVID-19 data collection.

The funding, administered through the American Rescue Plan, is headed toward Cal State Long Beach’s College of Health & Human Services to coordinate efforts with other CSU and UC schools, community colleges, and the private sector to the public health demands in California.

“I am so pleased that this project will form a consortium to collectively provide a high quality and unique educational opportunity for over 700 underserved students on interdisciplinary approaches in public health informatics and technology,” Professor Kamiar Alaei, department chair of Health Sciences and the principal investigator/director for the project, said in a release.

The program is being developed for public health curriculum focusing on diverse students seeking certifications, associates, bachelor’s or master’s degrees, in addition to providing paid internships and job placement.

“We have numerous supports from over 26 public health agencies, major hospitals, education providers, community-based agencies and advocacy organizations who vouched for commitment in the form of support, resources, expertise, internships, recruiting, outreach and placement efforts,” Alaei said in a release.

