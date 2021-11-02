455 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 455 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 505,266 with 10,129 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4647 122 88 18 Alcorn 5717 103 130 20 Amite 2068 56 57 9 Attala 3353 90 189 36 Benton 1505 39 47 10 Bolivar 6361 151 239 33 Calhoun 2813 49 44 7 Carroll 1705 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3040 67 61 15 Choctaw 1347 27 12 0 Claiborne 1334 38 46 9 Clarke 2978 95 132 32 Clay 3097 77 41 5 Coahoma 4192 109 138 14 Copiah 4503 93 104 15 Covington 4306 95 142 39 De Soto 32462 420 124 26 Forrest 13539 253 283 60 Franklin 1215 28 44 5 George 5052 79 73 9 Greene 2213 49 57 6 Grenada 3736 108 156 32 Hancock 7772 130 72 15 Harrison 34485 546 534 77 Hinds 32171 637 853 139 Holmes 2691 88 109 20 Humphreys 1300 39 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4679 105 135 24 Jackson 24627 386 283 41 Jasper 3371 65 46 2 Jefferson 959 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13923 243 237 43 Kemper 1425 41 50 10 Lafayette 8627 140 199 56 Lamar 10547 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12064 323 480 108 Lawrence 2140 40 27 2 Leake 4104 89 99 17 Lee 15758 236 225 43 Leflore 4692 144 240 55 Lincoln 5483 136 208 41 Lowndes 11134 192 280 67 Madison 14699 281 416 72 Marion 4239 108 162 24 Marshall 6517 139 69 17 Monroe 6833 179 191 55 Montgomery 1802 57 64 10 Neshoba 6670 208 228 60 Newton 3842 81 87 15 Noxubee 1873 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7166 133 270 40 Panola 6608 131 103 15 Pearl River 9608 240 210 42 Perry 2084 56 24 9 Pike 5870 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6802 107 86 13 Prentiss 4814 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22178 397 492 69 Scott 4746 98 117 19 Sharkey 646 21 45 8 Simpson 4486 116 164 20 Smith 2676 51 71 8 Stone 3621 65 88 14 Sunflower 4255 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2297 52 50 7 Tate 4645 114 80 20 Tippah 4751 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3681 93 103 28 Tunica 1610 39 19 3 Union 6128 94 132 23 Walthall 2201 64 69 14 Warren 6767 176 174 38 Washington 7497 163 202 41 Wayne 4412 72 80 13 Webster 2039 47 67 14 Wilkinson 1052 39 25 6 Winston 3160 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2388 47 82 22 Yazoo 4481 89 152 20 Total 505,266 10,129 11,297 2,097

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

