CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

455 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gVVN_0ckLU9sU00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 455 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 505,266 with 10,129 deaths.

Vicksburg Warren School District implements employee vaccine incentive

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4647 122 88 18
Alcorn 5717 103 130 20
Amite 2068 56 57 9
Attala 3353 90 189 36
Benton 1505 39 47 10
Bolivar 6361 151 239 33
Calhoun 2813 49 44 7
Carroll 1705 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3040 67 61 15
Choctaw 1347 27 12 0
Claiborne 1334 38 46 9
Clarke 2978 95 132 32
Clay 3097 77 41 5
Coahoma 4192 109 138 14
Copiah 4503 93 104 15
Covington 4306 95 142 39
De Soto 32462 420 124 26
Forrest 13539 253 283 60
Franklin 1215 28 44 5
George 5052 79 73 9
Greene 2213 49 57 6
Grenada 3736 108 156 32
Hancock 7772 130 72 15
Harrison 34485 546 534 77
Hinds 32171 637 853 139
Holmes 2691 88 109 20
Humphreys 1300 39 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4679 105 135 24
Jackson 24627 386 283 41
Jasper 3371 65 46 2
Jefferson 959 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13923 243 237 43
Kemper 1425 41 50 10
Lafayette 8627 140 199 56
Lamar 10547 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12064 323 480 108
Lawrence 2140 40 27 2
Leake 4104 89 99 17
Lee 15758 236 225 43
Leflore 4692 144 240 55
Lincoln 5483 136 208 41
Lowndes 11134 192 280 67
Madison 14699 281 416 72
Marion 4239 108 162 24
Marshall 6517 139 69 17
Monroe 6833 179 191 55
Montgomery 1802 57 64 10
Neshoba 6670 208 228 60
Newton 3842 81 87 15
Noxubee 1873 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7166 133 270 40
Panola 6608 131 103 15
Pearl River 9608 240 210 42
Perry 2084 56 24 9
Pike 5870 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6802 107 86 13
Prentiss 4814 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22178 397 492 69
Scott 4746 98 117 19
Sharkey 646 21 45 8
Simpson 4486 116 164 20
Smith 2676 51 71 8
Stone 3621 65 88 14
Sunflower 4255 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2297 52 50 7
Tate 4645 114 80 20
Tippah 4751 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3681 93 103 28
Tunica 1610 39 19 3
Union 6128 94 132 23
Walthall 2201 64 69 14
Warren 6767 176 174 38
Washington 7497 163 202 41
Wayne 4412 72 80 13
Webster 2039 47 67 14
Wilkinson 1052 39 25 6
Winston 3160 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2388 47 82 22
Yazoo 4481 89 152 20
Total 505,266 10,129 11,297 2,097

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 83-year-old Kate Ogden Cole of Ridgeland. She is described as a white female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen Sunday, November 7, 2021, at about 1:13 pm traveling […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the agency will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11-years-old after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5 for appointments that will begin on Monday, November 8. Officials said appointments will be available at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ for all county health departments. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Massive sinkholes in Jackson neighborhood causes major concern

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson councilman Kenneth Stokes said infrastructure remains an ongoing problem after one school bus nearly turned over on Trinity Street and Edwards Avenue. A large sinkhole lies in the middle of the street. Some community members said they witnessed a bus with children almost flip. Councilman Stokes said traveling on the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Grenada, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tunica, MS
State
Washington State
City
Madison, MS
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

Students for Life of America stops in Jackson on anti-abortion tour

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students for Life of America made a stop in Jackson on Saturday, November 6. This is a part of the organization’s 12-city bus tour which will end at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 1 when oral arguments take place in the Dobbs v. Jackson historic abortion case.  At issue are limits on […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
WJTV 12

Metro Jackson Heart Walk to be held on November 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Heart Association (AHA) will host the Metro Jackson Heart Walk on Saturday, November 13th at 8:00 a.m. The event will take place at The Mississippi Museum of Art. The goal of the event is to raise funds, encourage physical activity and celebrate heart attack and stroke survivors. The signature […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rep. Thompson calls for investigation into Yazoo Pumps project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Post reported U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has called on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to investigate the agency’s response to flood control in Mississippi. In a letter to Administrator Michael Regan, Thompson asked the agency to examine the EPA’s decision to reverse a past veto of […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msdh#Coahoma 4192 109#Copiah#Franklin 1215 28 44 5#Hinds#Humphreys 1300#Kemper#Lauderdale#Lincoln#11134#Newton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJTV 12

Southern Miss releases 2022 baseball schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) baseball coach Scott Berry released the school’s 2022 baseball schedule. The Golden Eagles will play against 11 different teams that finished in in last year’s Top 100 RPI. The Southern Miss Baseball 2022 schedule is as follows: Southern Miss vs. North Alabama (Feb. 18-20) Southern […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

More than 1,800 Raleigh customers under boil water notice

RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Raleigh issued an ongoing boil water advisory for 1,882 customers on November 3, 2021. Customers of the City of Raleigh water supply in Smith County are encouraged to boil their water for one minute before consumed. Water system officials said their was a line break, causing system wide […]
RALEIGH, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy