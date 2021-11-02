CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s Kermit Davis agrees to new four-year contract

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCsfn_0ckLU77200

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Kermit Davis has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens.

Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, anounced the deal on Tuesday. Ole Miss didn’t release details of the contract.

“Starting with his first season when he was SEC coach of the year, coach Davis has increased the expectations of Ole Miss basketball,” Carter said in a statement.

Davis has led the Rebels to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons. The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.

Former MVSU coach Lafayette Stribling passes away at 87

Davis originally signed a four-year contract that paid a base salary of $2.5 million annually when he was hired in 2018. He received a new deal in March 2019.

Ole Miss was a No. 1 seed in the NIT before falling in the first round last season. The Rebels made the NCAA Tournament in his first season after being picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference, and Davis was named the league’s coach of the year.

“I’m very proud of what we are building here on and off the court, and I am extremely excited about this year’s team,” Davis said.

Davis has signed the two highest ranked recruits in program history, Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin.

Ole Miss opens the regular season against New Orleans on Nov. 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Remembering legendary Coach Lafayette Stribling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A celebration of life for former Tougaloo men’s basketball coach Lafayette Stribling was held on Saturday. He was known as Coach “Strib” to many athletes and friends and served as an inspiration for Mississippians.  He led the bulldogs to five national tournaments during his seven-year career at Tougaloo and was entered […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
Person
Lafayette Stribling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Athletics#Ap#Ole Miss#Sec#Rebels#Mvsu#Nit#The Ncaa Tournament
WJTV 12

514 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 514 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 506,556 with 10,148 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy