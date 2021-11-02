CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This South Carolina City Is One Of The 'Rattiest' In The Country

By Sarah Tate
97.5 WCOS
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Over the past year, many people have found themselves staying at home more often, working from home, ordering takeout and avoiding public transportation. This decrease in human activity has led to an increase in reports of rodents spotted in major cities around the country.

Pest control company Orkin recently released its list of the 50 "rattiest" cities in the U.S. following a year in which the pandemic inadvertently brought rodents out of the shadows in search of new food sources.

"As people resume normal activities, food availability will rise," said Ben Hottel , Orkin entomologist. "Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they're resilient in their ways to obtain both. After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they've settled in, they're capable of reproducing rapidly in large quantities."

Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the seventh year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles and New York City. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Palmetto State .

So which South Carolina city made the list of "rattiest" cities in America?

Greenville

Greenville was the only city in South Carolina to find a spot on the list, coming in at No. 44. To help prevent rats inside a residence, Orkin advises to keep food stored away, clean up clutter around the house, and keep an eye out for signs of an infestation, such as rat droppings and burrows.

Here are the Top 10 rattiest cities in the country, according to Orkin:

  1. Chicago
  2. Los Angeles
  3. New York
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Baltimore (+2)
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Detroit (-2)
  9. Denver
  10. Cleveland, Ohio (+1)

Check out the full report here .

Comments / 45

mooseplayer
4d ago

greenville has 2 types of rats. rats drawn to the sewage pumped into the rivers by the cliffs and hoodrats.

tireddog
4d ago

Abbeville SC has very large rats They ride in on trains Huge is a better description

The Georgia Sun

This is the fastest shrinking county in Georgia

U.S. population growth slowed over the last decade to its lowest rate since the Great Depression. The U.S. population is aging rapidly. While baby boomers have started to hit retirement age, challenging economic circumstances have caused many younger Americans to postpone having a family — and this was before the pandemic made conditions even more difficult.
GEORGIA STATE
wunc.org

Last dry county in North Carolina will soon sell alcohol

(Blue Ridge Public Radio) — North Carolina’s last dry county appears it will start selling alcohol soon. In Tuesday’s election, voters in Graham County narrowly approved seven different ballot questions that would allow for beer and wine to be sold in the county. Sophia Paulos has been Graham County's economic...
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
State
Ohio State
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Coastal storm could put parts of South Carolina under water this weekend

A storm off the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. On Friday, the storm was expected to produce very heavy rain with rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour for portions of Florida and southern Georgia. By Saturday, the heaviest rain will shift north and east to spread across the coastal Carolinas.
ENVIRONMENT
#Philadelphia#Detroit#San Francisco#New York City#Chicago Los Angeles
The Post and Courier

SC's South of the Border highway attraction gets some upgrades

HAMER — South of the Border, a high-profile South Carolina tourist attraction along one of the Palmetto State's busiest interstate highways, is receiving some upgrades. General manager Timmy Townsend told The Sun News that three of the shops have been torn down to make room for new projects, and several others are being renovated.
HAMER, SC
WBTW News13

Inside the race to close the digital divide in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you frequent Facebook or maybe have to hop on Zoom calls for your job, the internet is likely a big part of your day. But some places right in the area still don’t have access to a high speed connection. Rebecca McArthur, who owns McArthur Farms in Marlboro County, […]
INTERNET
News Break
Politics
Digital Courier

This is the Least Educated City in North Carolina

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor's degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
COLLEGES
Houston Chronicle

'Rattiest cities' in the US: Two Texas cities make Orkin's top 20

Cities are often home to a wide range of wildlife, including a fair share of scurrying rodents, but, according to a recent report, some cities may have more rats than others. In October, Orkin released a roundup of the "rattiest cities" in the U.S. and a pair of Texas cities made the top 20.
TEXAS STATE
Saurabh

This city in Los Angeles County is the second highest rat-infested city in US

For better optimization and reading experience,Download the NewsBreak App. Los Angeles County is home to some of the top cities in the United States, if not the entire world. Almost all of these cities have adequate urban planning and measures intended by local authorities to keep the city clean, but despite all of these efforts, the cities are still a concrete jungle and it is virtually impossible to keep the cities safe and clean from things like rats.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
country1037fm.com

These Are The Most Haunted Places In North and South Carolina

Thought history there have been thousands of reported sightings of ghosts, demons, and supernatural beings in the U.S. Most paranormal experiences take place at venues like haunted houses, abandoned hospitals, deserted theaters, and old cemeteries. But which are the spookiest cities, towns, and locations in every U.S. state? Treetopia set out on an online ghost hunt to find out! Can you guess what the most haunted places in North and South Carolina are?
NORTH, SC
Only In South Carolina

Stuff Your Face And Eat All You Can At The Old-School Schoolhouse BBQ In South Carolina

U.S. Highway 52 is a strategic thoroughfare through the central part of South Carolina that stretches from Charleston to the North Carolina state line just north of Cheraw and then all the way up to Illinois for a total of 1,051 miles. The South Carolina segment of Highway 52 is a mere 160 miles long. And the tastiest part of the entire drive is found just 20 miles south of Florence and three miles north of Lake City.
RESTAURANTS
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Governor: Pandemic Cash For Free 2-Year Degrees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to spend the last $17 million of his COVID-19 education relief money to fully pay for anyone to go to a technical college for two years to train to enter high demand jobs. The governor’s s senior education advisor and the...
EDUCATION
97.5 WCOS

Columbia, SC
557
Followers
107
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

South Carolina's #1 for Country

 https://975wcos.iheart.com

