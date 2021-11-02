Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 3,917 cases, 236 deaths reported
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 2, the state reports a total of 1,551,705 (+3,917) cases, leading to 80,260 (+275) hospitalizations and 10,178 (+29) ICU admissions. A total of 6,486,137 people — or 55.49% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,190 from the previous day.Ohio set to open Vax-2-School to ages 5-11
The ODH reported 236 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,763. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.
The 21-day case average is below 3,700.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0