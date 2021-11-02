CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 3,917 cases, 236 deaths reported

By Joe Clark
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 2, the state reports a total of 1,551,705 (+3,917) cases, leading to 80,260 (+275) hospitalizations and 10,178 (+29) ICU admissions. A total of 6,486,137 people — or 55.49% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 6,190 from the previous day.

Ohio set to open Vax-2-School to ages 5-11

The ODH reported 236 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,763. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is below 3,700.

WKBN

Kids and the COVID vaccine: Here’s what not to do before they get the shot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have issued a recommendation to parents about what not to do before taking their little ones to get the COVID-19 shot. “It is not recommended you give pain relievers before vaccination to try to prevent side effects,” CDC says on their website. The CDC says you’ll need a […]
