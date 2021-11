New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed that his administration will look into enabling local businesses to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: Adams said that he is "going to look at" New York businesses accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment during Sunday's interview with CNN's State of the Union. He said that the administration is "going to tread carefully,” in order “to get it right.”

