Homegrown Sounds has announced Tanagra, a set of single cycle waveforms sampled from the Hydrasynth by Ashun Sound Machines. It includes 500 wavetables made in serum compatible with any synth that can load them, as well as 2 Kontakt 6 Instruments which utilizes them. There also duplicate wavetables in 8 bit format aiming to be more like the original PPG crunchiness. If you have Serum or another system for making Wavetables, the single cycles mean you can easily make your own.

