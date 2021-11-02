CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

QAnon Believers Flock to Dallas for the Grand Return of JFK Jr.

By EJ Dickson and Steven Monacelli
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtD6s_0ckLPnnY00

DALLAS — QAnon true believers gathered en masse on Tuesday morning in anticipation of the return of Camelot — namely, of John F. Kennedy , Jr., the lush-haired scion and former George publisher who was killed in a plane crash in 1999. The crowds chose to meet in Dealey Plaza and lined themselves around the large white “X” that marks the spot where his father, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. Dozens wore Tiffany Blue, a color associated with the Kennedy clan, as well as shirts that read “TRUMP/ JFK JR 2020.”

That John F. Kennedy, Jr., is set to return is a belief set forth by proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which postulates that Donald Trump is lying in wait to destroy a secret cabal of blood-drinking, child-sex-trafficking members of the liberal elite. Dozens of QAnon supporters started gathering in AT&T Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas last night to commemorate the glorious return of JFK Jr. — a man who, again, it must be emphasized, has failed to convert oxygen into carbon dioxide for over two decades.

“Trump reinstated as 19th president calls up a new vice president, JFK Junior” wrote a prominent QAnon influencer with more than 250,000 followers on the encrypted messaging app Telegram. The influencer added that Trump’s reinstatement stems from the fact that “everything from 1871 was illegal and unconstitutional,” a reference to a convoluted far-right conspiracy theory aimed at invalidating Biden’s presidency by suggesting that an obscure law from the late-19th century renders every law passed and president elected since then as illegitimate. “Trump will step down. John will become President,” the post reads, adding that disgraced former general and QAnon celebrity Michael Flynn will become his vice president. The feverish fantasy concludes by claiming that Trump will become “1 of the 7 new Kings. Most likely the King of Kings,” a reference to a biblical passage in Revelations 17.

The renaissance of JFK Jr. is an increasingly popular cornerstone of the QAnon conspiracy theory, though it has historically been something of a fringe belief in the movement. The theory postulates that JFK Jr. has been in hiding for years and will eventually reveal himself as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election, a belief that stems from a poster claiming to be JFK Jr. who contributed to an 8chan thread in 2018. Some proponents of the theory also believe that Vincent Fusca, a former sales manager in Pittsburgh, is secretly JFK Jr. in disguise , despite the fact that Fusca is inches shorter (and honestly, considerably less good-looking) than John F. Kennedy Jr. QAnon influencer Juan O. Savin has also been “ suspected ” to be JFK Jr. in “disguise.” Platforms like Etsy and Amazon have also been called out for selling merch promoting the idea that JFK Jr. is still alive and will return as Trump’s running mate, and many supporters at the Dealey Plaza event were photographed wearing such merch.

In recent months (and particularly in the wake of Trump’s defeat in November 2020, when QAnon leaders have been scrambling to maintain their relevancy), some prominent QAnon influencers have expanded on this lore, most notably Michael Brian Protzman, who also runs a popular Telegram channel. Protzman, who is based in Washington State and runs a demolition company, relies on an abstruse version of gematria, or numerology, to promote the idea that he is in direct contact with the Kennedy family (which he believes are direct descendants of Jesus Christ), and that they will make their triumphant return on Tuesday.

On his Telegram channel, Protzman has been posting videos and photographs of himself hobnobbing with QAnon supporters in Dealey Plaza, signing supporters’ T-shirts and wielding a trophy with the message “The Gematria General: God communicates in numbers and Trump does too.” “We are the storm … we’re the ones the devil comes to try and take down 1,000 years from now and a 1,000 years of peace, and he will have no effect, because we’re going from 3D to 5D,” Protzman said in an incomprehensible, rant-filled video posted on Telegram by a supporter, to murmurs of assent and raucous cheers.

On a cloudy morning in downtown Dallas, the conclave organized in part by Protzman drew hundreds to Dealey Plaza. One attendee recommended his Telegram chat by name, where Protzman shared updates on the event to his over two thousand followers.

The expectation among attendees was that JFK Jr. would reveal himself along with his father, JFK Sr., to great fanfare. “We’re expecting a parade,” said a woman named Ginny who had come all the way from Nebraska. “JFK is going to be here.” Ginny then went on to describe her beliefs that many dead celebrities are actually alive, are a part of a secret plan, and that there will be a big reveal later tonight at the Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. “Robin Williams was here the other day… Michael Jackson is high in the movement.”

Every attendee who was willing to chat appeared to sincerely believe that something big was going to happen. Many specifically mentioned the JFK theory. That was certainly the case for Mike Penny, who also is a bit of a QAnon influencer in his own right, having appeared in YouTube videos with Protzman.

“It’s the beginning and the end,” Penny told Rolling Stone . When asked when he was expecting to see JFK, he said “sometime today.”

Several attendees mentioned 12:29 PM as the specific time they expected the deus ex machina, noting that it was the time that JFK was shot 58 years ago. But for whatever reason, no one explained why they didn’t choose to meet on the day JFK was shot, Nov. 22. Perhaps it was a typographical error.

When 12:29 rolled around, the only thing that happened was a group recital of the Pledge of Allegiance. Still, the crowd stuck around for several hours, even as heavy rain started pouring down.

In the end, the crowd shuffled away toward their hotels in downtown Dallas. But some were undeterred. In a Telegram chat dedicated to the event titled RESTORE HUMANITY, one Jeanette Neese made the case for faith.

“Well, do you have faith in our God or not?” Neese asked rhetorically, in reference to JFK’s notable absence. “I know I do and part of faith is continuing to have it, EVEN WHEN you can’t see.  No matter what, I think the majority of us know that something is happening. We can feel it!”

This story has been updated from a previous version to include reporting from Dallas, Texas.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas All-Star Roster of Anti-Democracy Activists Including Michael Flynn, John Eastman

The House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 has issued a slew of new subpoenas to prominent Trump World figures — including Michael Flynn, John Eastman, Jason Miller, and more — in a significant acceleration in its inquiry into the causes of the Capitol attack. “In the days before the January 6th attack, the former President’s closest allies and advisors drove a campaign of misinformation about the election and planned ways to stop the count of Electoral College votes,” Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement. The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Rips ‘Un-American’ Tucker Carlson, Fox News for Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theories

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) blasted those who are spreading conspiracy theories about the January 6th insurrection — that the violence that day was a “false flag” operation — as “un-American” and “very dangerous.” “It’s the same kind of thing you hear from people who say 9/11 was an inside job, for example,” Cheney said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.” Cheney, who is the top Republican on the select committee investigating January 6th, offered this scathing answer in response to a question from host Chris Wallace about recent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Satan, Not Travis Scott, Is to Blame for Astroworld Tragedy, TikTok Geniuses Declare

During times of mass tragedy, it’s natural for people seek to answers to difficult questions. In the wake of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Friday, many people have been asking why, exactly, eight concertgoers between the ages of 14 and 27 died. Some are questioning what happened in that crush of people, as Travis Scott took the stage. Others are asking if the culture of his shows — and of his notoriously aggressive mosh pits — should be reexamined. Still others are asking if there’s someone even more notorious than the Houston rapper who should be blamed: Satan. On TikTok,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Going to Let a Little Antisemitism Get in the Way of Vibing With Louis Farrakhan Over Vaccines

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Farrakhan don’t exactly see eye-to-eye on some pretty fundamental issues. Greene has described Black Lives Matter a terrorist threat and suggested Muslims don’t belong in government. Farrakahn has led the Nation of Islam for decades and spends a fair amount of time talking about the type of white-on-Black racism Greene insists doesn’t exist. They share a few things in common, though, one of which Greene pointed out in a lengthy Twitter thread praising Farrakhan’s newspaper on Monday. The conspiracy theory-promoting Republican representative from Georgia recently discovered that those being held in the Washington, D.C., jail housing...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Weekend Update Challenges Ice Cube Over Vaccine Refusal

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update pushed Ice Cube — or Kenan Thompson — to explain his refusal to get vaccinated on the show’s latest episode. In late October, news emerged that the rapper exited his upcoming comedy with Jack Black, Oh Hell No, after declining the producers’ request to be vaccinated ahead of shooting; Ice Cube walked away from a $9 million payday over his decision.  Weekend Update’s Michael Che asked Thompson’s rapper why he refused to get the vaccine.  “I just rather be myself than take the vaccine like you 3 billion other bozos,” Ice Cube responded. Instead of providing a clear...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Who Died in the Astroworld Tragedy?

On Friday, Nov. 5, at least 50,000 people attended the first day of Travis Scott’s Astroworld in Houston on Friday to catch a lineup that was set to feature SZA, Bad Bunny, and Tame Impala alongside Scott himself. But tragedy unfolded that evening when the massive crowd surged towards the stage during Scott’s performance. At least eight people died in the ensuing melee, and many more were injured.  Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the surge in the first place. “I’m honestly just devastated by what took place,” Scott said in a video on Instagram. “I could never...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Hit With First Astroworld Lawsuit

Lawyers for an Astroworld Fest attendee filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and the festival’s organizers Saturday, the first in what will likely be many legal actions against the rapper following the death of eight people and hundreds more injured at his Houston music fest. The lawsuit, filed at Harris County District Court on behalf of injured festival-goer Manuel Souza, also names Live Nation, co-organizer ScoreMore and Scott’s Cactus Jack Records as defendants. Billboard first reported about the lawsuit. “Defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner,” Souza’s attorney Steve Kherkher of the firm Kherkher Garcia LLP wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Astroworld Lawsuits Hit 19 and Counting, With Most Naming Travis Scott as Defendant

The flood of lawsuits stemming from Friday night’s fatal Astroworld crowd-control disaster topped 19 as of Monday afternoon in Harris County District Court in Texas. All named concert producer Live Nation as one of the lead defendants, with most also going after rapper Travis Scott. Festival goer Kristian Paredes is seeking at least $1 million from Live Nation, Scott and even Drake in one of the suits, alleging Drake joined Scott as a surprise onstage guest and “helped incite the crowd” to a level that was “out of control.” Paredes was at the front of the general admission section, felt an “immediate...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Watch Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in Teaser for ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Season four of Paramount Network’s drama Yellowstone premiered on Sunday with Kevin Costner leading the powerful Dutton family through its trials. The Duttons will get their own origin story in the upcoming prequel 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton. The teaser for the new show also aired on Sunday. Like Yellowstone, 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and looks back to a time in U.S. history of westward exploration and growth. The teaser features several scenes from the show that underscore the arduous journey to build a new life in unknown, unsettled territory. “The...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

A Bogus Anti-Vaccine Video of a ‘Karen’ on a Plane Is Going Viral on TikTok

Six days ago, a TikTok creator named Anjelo Tavera posted a video of a blond woman in a blue sweater having a meltdown on what appears to be a commercial passenger jet. In the video, the woman speaks in stilted, almost mid-Atlantic tones as she delineates to an extremely patient flight attendant why she refuses to take her seat on the plane. “I work hard. I paid for my seat. Which is clearly going to put my life in danger,” she intones in the video, which appears to be recorded from the vantage point of another passenger. As a baby cries...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘People Are Dying’: Witnesses Describe the Horror of Astroworld Tragedy in Houston

Fans screamed for help and made pleas to “stop the show” during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest set Friday night that left at least eight people dead and hundreds more injured. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance at the sold-out event at Houston’s NRG Park. Witnesses described a massive wave of people surging toward the event’s main stage as Travis Scott began to perform, knocking people down and stepping on those who fell to the ground in the chaos. A number of witnesses said they sought help from police, security guards or others working at the festival...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#Camelot#Tiffany Blue
Rolling Stone

Pouting Trump Threatened to Leave GOP and Start His Own Party While Leaving White House: Report

Donald Trump was whining until the bitter end. The former president on his last day in office threatened to leave the GOP and start a new party in an effort to get back at the Republicans he felt abandoned him, according to Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, a new book from Jonathan Karl due out later this month. He did so during a conversation with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who had called Trump to wish him well as he left the White House. The call took place shortly after Trump boarded Air Force One for his last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Terence ‘Astro’ Wilson, Longtime UB40 Vocalist, Dead at 64

Terence “Astro” Wilson, longtime member and “toaster” in the British reggae band UB40, has died at the age of 64. Former UB40 singer Ali Campbell, who toured with Astro over the past decade after both artists left the band, tweeted Saturday, “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.” We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Astroworld Organizers, City Officials Were Worried Tragedy Would Strike

Even before the events that killed eight people were killed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, concert organizers and city officials were worried that the show might get out of hand. The New York Times obtained two lengthy security plans prepared by concert organizers that highlighted a number of concerns related to the fest after previous crowd-control incidents in 2019; the new plans addressed extreme weather, an active shooter, riots and medical issues, among other things. One plan read: “Based on the site’s layout and numerous past experiences the potential for multiple alcohol/drug-related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Rudd. Ferrell. Eighties Costumes. But Sadly, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Is No ‘Anchorman’

In Anchorman, Paul Rudd’s Seventies TV newsman Brian Fantana says of his beloved Sex Panther cologne, “They’ve done studies, you know: 60 percent of the time, it works every time.” Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy considers this equation for a moment, then replies, “That doesn’t make sense.” I have watched Anchorman often over the years, and thought a lot about that “60 percent” line in particular. Does it make more sense than Ron would argue? I’m not talking about Sex Panther itself, since other characters compare its aroma to “pure gasoline,” “a used diaper filled with Indian food,” and “a turd covered in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Live Nation Hit With Restraining Order After Astroworld Tragedy

An Astroworld attendee took legal action against Live Nation Entertainment and NRG Park after Travis Scott’s festival turned into a dangerous melee on Friday, leaving at least eight people dead and many more injured. Although investigators are still attempting to determine who is at fault in the tragedy, a number of lawsuits are expected in the coming days.  In documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Cristian Guzman’s legal team, VB Attorneys, took a two-pronged approach in their filing. First, they petitioned Harris County District Court to issue a restraining order preventing the concert promotion behemoth from “damaging, modifying, altering, selling or disposing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Live Nation Launching Fund For Astroworld Attendees’ Medical Expenses

Three days after a crowd rush left eight people dead and hundreds more injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest in Houston, the festival’s promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore said on Monday that they’re providing mental health counseling resources to attendees and are developing a health fund to go toward medical expenses. Live Nation didn’t immediately reply to request for comment on how much money the company is putting into the fund or if it will completely cover any attendee’s potential medical costs. Live Nation’s announcement comes just after Scott said he’d be covering the funeral costs for the Astroworld victims’ families and...
ADVOCACY
Rolling Stone

Is It Time to End ‘The Walking Dead’ Franchise Once and For All?

So at what point did you finally give up on the world of The Walking Dead? Was it when Negan turned Glenn and Abraham’s skulls into mashed potatoes with his bat five years ago on The Walking Dead? When the series’ nominal leader Rick Grimes was lifted off by a chopper for parts unknown in Season 9? When Madison or her son Nick were killed off in the offshoot series, Fear the Walking Dead, leaving behind a few less (and much-needed) charismatic characters? When, in the current season of that spinoff, Morgan had to shoot the zombie baby locked in a piece of...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy