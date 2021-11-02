Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 9 vs. Bengals

Blake Hance has been ready to pounce on any opportunity that's awaited him on the Browns offensive line. Hance, a one-year veteran, has been a vital and reliable piece of a position group that's been hit hard by injuries since Week 1. He's been the "next man up" more than just about any other player so far on the Browns, who have used him at both tackle positions all while keeping him ready as a guard, his primary position.

