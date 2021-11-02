CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 9 vs. Bengals

By ClevelandBrowns.com
clevelandbrowns.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd: Browns Front Office Told Mayfield To Stop Responding To Me

With all of the turmoil surrounding the Cleveland Browns this week, it was only a matter of time before Colin Cowherd weighed in on the situation. To be fair, Cowherd is consistently critical of Baker Mayfield and has never been a fan. He also never believed bringing Odell Beckham Jr....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bengals

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson expected to miss time with a PCL injury, the New York Jets will have a new starter under center against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will be the starting quarterback against Cincinnati. It will be White’s first career NFL start.
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 8: Jets vs. Bengals

The Jets rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, in a Week 8 NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at MetLife Stadium. Mike White #5 of the New York Jets throws a pass on the first snap of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns striving to 'make the most of our opportunities' on both sides of the ball

Kevin Stefanski kept his explanation simple when he discussed the errors he saw in his Monday morning film review. The reasons behind the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday were evenly spread among position groups, players and play calls that hurt the Browns in their first division game of the year. Big problems were prevalent on offense and defense, and Stefanski thinks the one main takeaway from the loss applies to all pieces of the roster.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. — The Browns entered Sunday's game with a fully healthy offensive line for the first time since Week 4. It unfortunately lasted for a quarter and a half, as RT Jack Conklin suffered a dislocated elbow midway through the second quarter. He didn't return and it's unclear when he'll be back.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Blake Hance 'feeling comfortable' as another starting opportunity awaits

Blake Hance has been ready to pounce on any opportunity that's awaited him on the Browns offensive line. Hance, a one-year veteran, has been a vital and reliable piece of a position group that's been hit hard by injuries since Week 1. He's been the "next man up" more than just about any other player so far on the Browns, who have used him at both tackle positions all while keeping him ready as a guard, his primary position.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns designate FB Andy Janovich for return

The Cleveland Browns have designated FB Andy Janovich for return from injured reserve. In addition, the team waived FB Johnny Stanton IV. Janovich appeared in the first five games this season with two starts and recorded one rushing touchdown. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Oct. 12.
NFL

