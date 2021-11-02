Unique rehab center in Aurora helps cancer patients during, after treatment

AURORA, Colo. — The cancer journey is hard. Only those who have been through it know how hard it really is. The Oncology Rehab Program inside The Medical Center of Aurora helps patients bridge the gap as they fight to survive.

One of their patients is Bera Myers.

"What people don't understand is that it almost cripples you," she said.

She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2014. She went through six months of chemotherapy and both of her breasts were removed. The treatment impacted her ability to walk and resulted in significant pain.

"I even get angry sometimes, but I don't give up," Myers said. "It's because I'm going through this therapy."

Myers has been getting help from oncology rehab therapists at The Medical Center of Aurora's Sarah Cannon Institute.

"The goal for us is to see patients through their treatments and then for as long as they need afterwards," said Frannie Westlake, the director of clinic operations. "Our patients have been through a lot."

The oncology rehab therapists give patients life during their cancer journey, providing specialized therapy to help a patient's ability to function during and after their treatments. That proved vital for Myers, who continues to suffer with neuropathy.

"I probably wouldn't be walking. I wouldn't be walking," Myers said.