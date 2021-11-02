Tight ends get rare Ohio victory

Chris Boswell’s unnecessary concussion aside, it was a feel-good Steelers locker room following the 15-10 win over the Browns which puts them back in the thick of what is already shaping up as a crowded – and volatile – AFC playoff race.

Captain Cam Heyward was in a particularly festive mood – and why not – after he and the defense shut down one the league’s best rushers, holding Nick Chubb to 61 yards on 16 carries. So Cam was coming with the jokes.

“I’m throwing shots today,” Heyward laughed after complimenting the offense and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth (from Penn State) whose touchdown catch will be tough to top in his pro career, even though he’s just 7 games in.

“Freiermuth finally got a win in Ohio,” Heyward deadpanned, alluding to Penn State’s recent record of futility at Heyward’s alma mater, Ohio State, which included another defeat just the night before. In fairness, Freiermuth was only a part of one of those losses. The Nittany Lions last won in Columbus in 2011, just before Freiermuth turned 13.

Since Heyward was on a roll, it’s a wonder that he didn’t throw another tight end, Zach Gentry, in there, as well. Gentry played at Michigan and the Wolverines haven’t beaten the Buckeyes on the road since 2000 – when Gentry had just turned 4! Gentry remembers losing there, 30-27 (in double overtime) as a sophomore before getting blown out, 62-39, as a senior.

“I’m not gonna lie; I was thinking about that yesterday,” Gentry chuckled when I asked him if he was happy Heyward didn’t zing him, too. “I’m glad I got a win in Ohio. I’m not the biggest fan of the state of Ohio because of the history. That’s funny, I’m glad he didn’t include me in that at the time but I’m definitely welcome to that.”

Gentry also welcomes any increased playing time. Part of that this was due to the absence of Eric Ebron who did not play because of a hamstring injury. But a big part also had to be the support the 6-8, 265-pound Gentry brings to the running game which not so coincidentally saw Najee Harris put up 120 total yards. Whatever the reason, Gentry is happy to get onto the field.

“I was just excited about the opportunity and everything.

We missed him out there,” said Gentry, who appreciated Ebron’s support from the sideline. “It was a big opportunity for us. We got a lot of snaps, Pat and I did, and I think we made the most of it.”

After getting 31% of the snaps in the overtime win over Seattle, Gentry was in 61% of the time in Cleveland – 45 plays. He caught 3 passes for 39 yards including a 24-yard catch that got the Steelers out of a 1 st -and-20 hole during the game-winning TD drive that culminated with Freiermuth’s spectacular TD.

Freiermuth was in for 58 plays - 78% - and only leading receiver Diontae Johnson got more targets. Not quite midway through the season, the second-round pick has emerged as the number one tight end which Gentry thinks is only natural. “Pat is playing fantastic and I’m so happy for him,” he smiled. “It really is amazing seeing what he’s able to do as a rookie.”

Based on the last game – the last 3 games, really – Gentry should continue to get more chances of his own.