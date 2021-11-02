CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tight ends get rare Ohio victory

By Jim Colony
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1Nb9_0ckLPMA300

Chris Boswell’s unnecessary concussion aside, it was a feel-good Steelers locker room following the 15-10 win over the Browns which puts them back in the thick of what is already shaping up as a crowded – and volatile – AFC playoff race.

Captain Cam Heyward was in a particularly festive mood – and why not – after he and the defense shut down one the league’s best rushers, holding Nick Chubb to 61 yards on 16 carries. So Cam was coming with the jokes.

“I’m throwing shots today,” Heyward laughed after complimenting the offense and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth (from Penn State) whose touchdown catch will be tough to top in his pro career, even though he’s just 7 games in.

“Freiermuth finally got a win in Ohio,” Heyward deadpanned, alluding to Penn State’s recent record of futility at Heyward’s alma mater, Ohio State, which included another defeat just the night before. In fairness, Freiermuth was only a part of one of those losses. The Nittany Lions last won in Columbus in 2011, just before Freiermuth turned 13.

Since Heyward was on a roll, it’s a wonder that he didn’t throw another tight end, Zach Gentry, in there, as well. Gentry played at Michigan and the Wolverines haven’t beaten the Buckeyes on the road since 2000 – when Gentry had just turned 4! Gentry remembers losing there, 30-27 (in double overtime) as a sophomore before getting blown out, 62-39, as a senior.

“I’m not gonna lie; I was thinking about that yesterday,” Gentry chuckled when I asked him if he was happy Heyward didn’t zing him, too. “I’m glad I got a win in Ohio. I’m not the biggest fan of the state of Ohio because of the history. That’s funny, I’m glad he didn’t include me in that at the time but I’m definitely welcome to that.”

Gentry also welcomes any increased playing time. Part of that this was due to the absence of Eric Ebron who did not play because of a hamstring injury. But a big part also had to be the support the 6-8, 265-pound Gentry brings to the running game which not so coincidentally saw Najee Harris put up 120 total yards. Whatever the reason, Gentry is happy to get onto the field.

“I was just excited about the opportunity and everything.
We missed him out there,” said Gentry, who appreciated Ebron’s support from the sideline. “It was a big opportunity for us. We got a lot of snaps, Pat and I did, and I think we made the most of it.”

After getting 31% of the snaps in the overtime win over Seattle, Gentry was in 61% of the time in Cleveland – 45 plays. He caught 3 passes for 39 yards including a 24-yard catch that got the Steelers out of a 1 st -and-20 hole during the game-winning TD drive that culminated with Freiermuth’s spectacular TD.

Freiermuth was in for 58 plays - 78% - and only leading receiver Diontae Johnson got more targets. Not quite midway through the season, the second-round pick has emerged as the number one tight end which Gentry thinks is only natural. “Pat is playing fantastic and I’m so happy for him,” he smiled. “It really is amazing seeing what he’s able to do as a rookie.”

Based on the last game – the last 3 games, really – Gentry should continue to get more chances of his own.

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Colony: Job One – Stop The Run

Mayfield isn’t even listed on the injury report and he will start Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. But it won’t matter who the Browns QB is if the Steelers can’t stop the run.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Najee Harris
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Concussion#American Football#Afc#Penn State#Nittany Lions#Wolverines#Buckeyes
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

49ers burned by referees on horrendous penalty vs. Cardinals

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead had a would-be sack, but an awfully questionable facemask penalty negated a key third-down stop versus the Cardinals. The San Francisco 49ers shouldn’t need a lot of breaks against a shorthanded Arizona Cardinals squad in Week 9, particularly with the Cardinals missing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who were both out with injuries.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy