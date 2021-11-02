CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Holcomb, attorney general urge Indiana Supreme Court to take up emergency powers case

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REVAc_0ckLPAZL00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general continues to criticize Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for trying to block a new law that gives state legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies, even while agreeing that the state Supreme Court should take up the dispute.

The attorney general’s office said in a court filing late Monday that it supports the Supreme Court taking over the governor’s case after a Marion County judge ruled last month that the state constitution gives the General Assembly the authority to determine when and for how long it will meet.

Marion County judge upholds Indiana emergency law challenged by governor

The Republican-dominated Legislature enacted the law, despite Holcomb’s veto, following conservative criticism of a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive orders in the early days of the pandemic last year.

The measure establishes a process under which legislative leaders can call the General Assembly into an “emergency session.” Holcomb’s lawsuit argues that the law violates a state constitutional provision that says only the governor can call the Legislature into a special session.

The attorney general’s office, representing the Legislature, argued in its new court filing that urgent court action was not needed because the “emergency session” procedure hasn’t been used and the formal start of the next regular session on Nov. 16 will allow the Legislature to meet until mid-March 2022.

Gov. Holcomb appeals ruling in emergency powers lawsuit

“The many opportunities the General Assembly has had, currently has, and will continue to have to address the Governor’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency during its current and upcoming regular sessions make it even less likely that the General Assembly will invoke (the new law) any time soon,” the attorney general’s office said.

The Supreme Court did not take any immediate action on whether to consider the case.

Holcomb’s lawsuit has divided Indiana’s Republican hierarchy, with GOP state Attorney General Todd Rokita siding with legislators. Rokita’s office unsuccessfully argued that courts shouldn’t consider Holcomb’s lawsuit, saying the attorney general alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the new law is allowed under the state constitution.

The office’s new court filing referred to the law firm hired by Holcomb as “unauthorized private counsel” even though the state Supreme Court rejected Rokita’s arguments that the governor couldn’t pursue the lawsuit.

The governor’s office and his private lawyers didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment Tuesday.

Holcomb said in a statement when his appeal was filed Oct. 22 that he wanted to ensure the state constitution was being followed.

“The proper functioning of state government is critical, especially during times of emergency,” Holcomb said. “Our State, and its people, deserve clarity and finality on this important issue.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to vaccine mandates, infrastructure vote

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are weighing in on the Biden administration’s latest nationwide workplace vaccine mandate, with some showing approval as Indiana Republicans largely voice their opposition to the plan, which was temporarily halted by a federal appeals court on Saturday. If enacted, the rule will affect nearly 84 million workers, requiring anyone who works […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IN Focus: Panelists discuss vaccine mandate lawsuits, Virginia elections impact

INDIANAPOLIS- What do Indiana’s political insiders think of President Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate for employees? What are their thoughts on Republican victories in Virginia ahead of next year’s midterms? In the video above, panelists Robin Winston, Mike Murphy, Lara Beck, and Tony Samuel discuss this week’s top stories in politics, including pushback from Indiana lawmakers […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IN Focus: Sec. of State, former state superintendent discuss heated school board meetings, potential for partisan elections

INDIANAPOLIS – With school board meetings turning into contentious debates between officials and some groups of parents, classrooms have become a focal point in the nation’s recovery from the pandemic, and a flashpoint in the broader culture wars that have led to increased polarization in our nation’s politics. Similar issues surrounding education became a major […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana Chamber of Commerce says infrastructure bill will benefit Hoosier businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — President Biden’s infrastructure bill is being called one of the largest federal investments in physical infrastructure in decades. The $1 trillion bill includes money for everything from roads and bridges to broadband internet. It includes $110 billion dollars for repairing the country’s highways, roads and bridges. $39 billion for public transportation and $65 billion […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Marion County, IN
Health
State
Indiana State
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy