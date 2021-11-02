CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US Supreme Court hears arguments on Texas’ abortion law

By Nexstar, Anna Wiernicki
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtkK0_0ckLP2am00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on two challenges to Texas’ restrictive abortion law.

The law that prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, went into effect in September.

But the justices aren’t considering the constitutionality of the right to an abortion but rather how the Texas law was structured.

Hundreds of pro-life and pro-choice protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court Monday.

“This is a really crucial moment,” said Jamie Manson with Catholics for Choice.

Manson says the high court’s ruling could set the tone for future cases on abortion rights.

“We have a disproportionately Catholic Supreme Court. Six of nine justices are Catholic and of those six, five are very, very right wing conservative Catholic,” Manson said.

The justices will decide the fate of the Texas law, which is enforced through civil lawsuits that can be brought against anyone who helps a person get an abortion.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued “no constitutional right is safe” if the justices allow the law to stand.

“Our constitutional guarantees cannot be that fragile, and the supremacy of federal law cannot be that easily subject to manipulation,” Prelogar said.

Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone defended the law, saying abortion providers are suing the wrong people, since the law is enforced by private citizens, not the state.

But that defense met some resistance from even conservative justices like Brett Kavanaugh.

“There’s a loophole that’s been exploited here or used here,” Kavanaugh said.

Mark Heron, senior counsel with the Center for Reproductive Rights, says he was happy to hear that.

“We’re pleased obviously several of the justices had concerns about the broad implication,” Heron said.

The Texas law will stay in effect until the Supreme Court issues its decision.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Teen dies after shooting in Guthrie

GUTHRIE (KFOR)– A teen was killed in a shooting this evening in Guthrie. Just after 5:00 p.m., EMTs were flagged down by a driver in the 500 block of west Noble (State Highway 33). Guthrie Police say the driver was taking the 14-year-old to the hospital in their personal vehicle. The victim was later pronounced […]
GUTHRIE, OK
AOL Corp

Supreme Court case could "rip" disability laws, advocates warn

The Supreme Court will hear a case next month that could have far-reaching effects on disability rights. The question at the heart of the case, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. vs. Doe, is whether claims of unintentional discrimination against people with disabilities are allowed under federal law. At issue is language in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Washington Post

The Supreme Court has abdicated its duty to the Bill of Rights

The Supreme Court, having created the problem of qualified immunity to shield police from being held liable for their misconduct, keeps refusing to fix it. This week, the court declined to review an especially outrageous ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit involving a Denver man who was detained for recording a traffic stop, then had his computer confiscated and searched.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Appeals court blocks temporarily workplace vaccine mandate

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily stayed the Biden administration's mandate directing private-sector workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The three-judge panel in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the new federal mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to require their workers to get vaccinated, or submit to weekly tests and masking. Those that defy the rules face fines as high as $14,000 per violation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
WDTN

Court freezes Biden’s COVID-19 mandate

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an Emergency Stay on the enforcement of President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Catholics#Catholic Supreme Court
10TV

Ohio AG ‘glad’ over court stay on federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s Attorney General says he is ‘glad’ with a Louisiana federal court ruling Saturday to temporarily freeze President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The mandate was set to go into effect on Jan. 4. “We're very excited,” Yost told 10TV. “This...
OHIO STATE
thefulcrum.us

The Supreme Court is broken and needs to be reformed

Turberville is director of The Constitution Project as the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan group that investigates corruption, misconduct and conflicts of interest in the federal government. The Supreme Court's reputation has been sullied by deeply contentious confirmation processes and the resulting polarizing rulings by its own justices. One...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
KFOR

KFOR

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy