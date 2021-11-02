CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Falcons make a trade ahead of today's deadline?

By Midday Show W Andy Randy
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons traded long-time veteran wide receiver Julio Jones back in June to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. However, the move also relieved the team of some much needed room under the cap.

With impending contracts to come by the end of the 2021 season, could we see something similar happen with another Falcons player prior to the NFL trade deadline today at 4:00 p.m.?

"I don't think there are going to be any significant, big moves from the Falcons end," McElhaney told Andy and Randy. "We know the situation that they're in with the cap. We know that they can't really be buyers right now just because, from a money standpoint, they don't have that ability."

"Could they be having conversations right now? Absolutely. But I don't think there's going to be anything extremely big happening today for the Falcons."

The Falcons will need to fill a role for Calvin Ridley who has stepped away from football indefinitely to focus on his mental health.

