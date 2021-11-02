CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook to delete ‘faceprints’ of users, shutting down face-recognition system

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmNyL_0ckLOWUc00

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people.

“This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology’s history,” said a blog post Tuesday from Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook’s new parent company, Meta. “More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to our Face Recognition setting and are able to be recognized, and its removal will result in the deletion of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.”

He said the company was trying to weigh the positive use cases for the technology “against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules.”

Facebook renames itself Meta

More than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted in to have their faces recognized by the social network’s system. That’s about 640 million people. The setting’s removal will mean deleting more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates, Pesenti said.

Facebook had already been scaling back its use of facial recognition after introducing it more than a decade ago.

The company in 2019 ended its practice of using face recognition software to identify users’ friends in uploaded photos and automatically suggesting they “tag” them. Facebook was sued in Illinois over the tag suggestion feature.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Never hand your iPhone to someone without doing this trick first

If you worry about letting other people use your iPhone in case they look through your photos, then you may want to try this trick. A woman has explained in a viral TikTok video how to change your iPhone settings so only one picture is visible in your Photos app.
CELL PHONES
WLNS

Plenty of pitfalls await Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ plan

(AP)—When Mark Zuckerberg announced ambitious plans to build the “metaverse” — a virtual reality construct intended to supplant the internet, merge virtual life with real-life and create endless new playgrounds for everyone — he promised that “you’re going to able to do almost anything you can imagine.” That might not be such a great idea. […]
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deletion#Blog#Weather#Ap
The Independent

Newsmax forced to put out statements saying vaccines don’t make you glow

Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to put out two statements this week in response to tweets from its own White House correspondent that claimed that vaccines gave you a glow that allowed you to be tracked.Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Elliot Jacobson said: “Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective, while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy.”He continued: “We have seen no evidence to suggest Luciferase or Luciferin are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
Business Insider

Sherri Tenpenny, leading 'disinformation dozen' anti-vaxxer, described having COVID-19 symptoms and getting on planes

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, a well-known anti-vaxxer, said she's been traveling with COVID-19 symptoms. She described symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fatigue and trouble breathing. Tenpenny did not respond to Insider's requests for clarifications about whether she was diagnosed. One of the leading proponents of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
Awesome 98

People are Disgusted by How Little Ceasars Pizza Sauce is Allegedly Made

A TikToker who claims to work at Little Ceasars posted a video of how they allegedly make their pizza sauce. The video has since gone viral with over 15.8 million views since it was posted last week. The video shows a large plastic container full of what looks like tomato paste, water, and herbs being mixed together. However, none of that is what’s bothering people.
LUBBOCK, TX
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy