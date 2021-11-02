CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Announces New Michael Che Stand-up Special (TV News Roundup)

By Katie Song
 5 days ago

Netflix announced that a new Michael Che stand-up special will premiere globally Nov. 16. The special is titled “Michael Che: Shame the Devil.”

This special follows his 2016 Netflix special “Michael Che Matters” in which the comedian discussed topics ranging from Black Lives Matter to gentrification. “Michael Che: Shame the Devil” is directed by Kristian Mercado and produced by Irony Point.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

HBO Max announced that the new drama series “Station Eleven” will debut Dec. 16. Based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel, the series is a post-apocalyptic saga that tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild the world. “Station Eleven” stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recurring. Patrick Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Dalman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa and Nate Matteson executive produce with Paramount Television Studios serving as the studio. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay are co-executive producers, while Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver and Lucy Tcherniak direct. Watch a teaser below.

Disney Plus announced that all episodes of the original series “Foodtastic” will be available to stream Dec. 15. Hosted by Keke Palmer, “Foodtastic” is an immersive global competition series in which artists create Disney property-inspired scene work and sculptures made entirely out of food. For example, the episode “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Introducing Micro-Girl” has food artists call on Ant-Man to help a lab tech save the day. Other episodes are based around the worlds of “Star Wars,” “Toy Story,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Avengers,” “Cars,” “The Lion King,” “Up,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Pirates of the Caribeean” and “The Muppets.” “Foodtastic” is produced by Endemol Shine North America, and Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers. Amirah Kassem and Benny Rivera serve as food art experts. The show is produced by Endemol Shine North America.

DEVELOPMENT

Disney Branded Television is developing an original movie based on the middle-grade book “Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found.” The film is in development with executive producer Jane Startz, and the book’s authors Craig S. Philips, Harold Hayes Jr. and Theo Gangi will serve as co-executive producers. Disney Branded Television has also optioned the rights to the sequel “Kingston and the Echoes of Magic,” but the upcoming film is contained to the first book. In “Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found,” Kingston finds a magic box his father left behind, his father having been considered one of the greatest magician’s until one trick went wrong and he disappeared, somehow taking all of the city’s magic with him. With his cousin Veronica and friend Too Tall Eddie, Kingston works to solve the clues but at the risk of disappearing himself.

LATE NIGHT

Kieran Culkin, Fred Armisen and Lucy Dacus will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Tom Hanks and Matthew Stafford will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Michael C. Hall and Michael Eric Dyson. Anna Kendrick, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Atsuko Okatsuka will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

