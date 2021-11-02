CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Filmax Nabs Global Rights to Severiano Ballesteros Doc ‘Seve: One Man Army,’ Launches Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IemL8_0ckLO7kw00

Leading Spanish indie sales outfit Filmax has scooped the international rights to “Seve: One Man Army,” a new feature-length documentary about legendary Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros, arguably the top golfer of his era and a Spanish icon on and off the course. Filmax will be shopping the title at this year’s American Film Market .

Currently available on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, the documentary is directed by Hugo Stuven (“Solo”) and produced by Luis Velo and Guillermo Gomez, co-producers on the Amazon Original documentary series “The Challenge: ETA,” Netflix’s docu-series “La Linea: Shadow of the Narco,” in addition to another sports-themed documentary in “Huesca, más allá de un sueño.”

“Seve” mixes archival footage with interviews and anecdotes from other world class golfers, referees, journalists and several others close to him during his lifetime. Big names appearing in the film include Gary Player, Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus, Jose Maria Olazabal, Tony Jacklin, Merin Ballesteros, Ken Schofield, Bernard Langer, Sam Torrance, Ernie Els, John Paramor and Tom Kite.

Starting with his youth, Seve began golfing as a child when he borrowed a used 3-iron and made a makeshift hole out of an empty tomato can on the beach in his native Cantabria. Coming from a uniquely talented golfing family, his three brothers who lived to adulthood all went pro, Seve’s rise to the professional ranks was meteoric, and by the time he was 19 he finished second at the The British Open.

Ballesteros died in 2011 at only 54 years old of complications resulting from a brain tumor first diagnosed in 2008, which resulted in several surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. In the years between the diagnosis and his eventual death, Ballesteros established the Seve Ballesteros Foundation, a non-for-profit dedicated to researching cancers, particularly brain tumors, while also offering financial support to young golfers who might otherwise not be able to pursue the sport.

“Telling Seve Ballesteros’ story has been like going on a journey, a journey on which we were able to uncover an unknown Seve. Besides his wonderful sporting achievements, Seve also helped us to understand the importance of self-belief and never giving up. Seve was and is so much more than we ever could have imagined,” said Velo of making the special.

“At Filmax, we don’t have too many documentaries in our catalogue. It’s a genre we only go for when we get a really unique opportunity with great sales potential. This was clearly one of those occasions and we weren’t about to pass it up,” said Filmax head of international Iván Díaz. “‘Seve: One Man Army’ is a masterful portrayal of a man who was admired the world over. We are delighted to be representing such a strong product in the international market.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mexican Indie Production Company TresTresTres Films Launches with Morbido Lab Project ‘Zarzal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime colleagues and college friends Gabriel Govela (“Dark Rain”), Irma Deschamps (“Champs”) and Juan Carlos Montes have reunited to launch TresTresTres Films, a young, fresh independent production house based out of Mexico City. The trio are currently participating in the Sanfic Industria Morbido Lab for feature genre projects with Govela’s hardcore horror project “Zarzal.” It’s one of six projects pitching to prospective investors, co-producers, sales agents and festival and market representatives with a chance to score budgetary backing and production support from Grupo Morbido founder and CEO Pablo Guisa. In “Zarzal,” three childhood friends – Damián, Rocío and Elia – camp out...
MOVIES
Variety

Sanfic Industria Launches Public Screenings of Series (EXCLUSIVE)

In a nod to the growing demand for elevated television content in the market, Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival is launching screenings of select series to the general public as part of its Sanfic Series sidebar. As the first in Chile to launch such an event, Sanfic Series will be screening four television projects to the public at the Matucana 100 Cultural Center located in the city center of Santiago. Three TV projects from Argentina and one from Colombia will play to the general public while Movistar’s Chilean musical series, “Prisioneros,” which had its European debut at the recent Iberseries Platino Industria...
TV SERIES
Variety

Studiocanal Launches Sales on Cedric Klapisch’s Dance-Based Film ‘Rise’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal has begun worldwide sales on writer-director Cédric Klapisch’s “Rise” (En corps) at the virtual American Film Market this week. A story of resilience set in Paris and Brittany, “Rise” traverses the the worlds of classical and contemporary dance with a young woman’s journey from success to rock bottom, and back again. The cast includes emerging actor and dancer Marion Barbeau, Pio Marmaï (“How I Became a Super Hero”), Denis Podalydès (“Anaïs in Love”), François Civil (“Someone, Somewhere”) and Hofesh Shechter (“Send Me an Angel”). Barbeau plays Elise, who thought she had the perfect life, with an ideal boyfriend and a promising career...
THEATER & DANCE
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods in line for $8 million from PGA Tour after car crash ruled him out

There will be no official announcement as to who will claim the cash prize from the PGA Tour's player impact programme. But judging by the data Tiger Woods will be in line to receive the largest share of the $40 million carrot the Tour dangled in front of the players' eyes earlier this year.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Player
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Ernie Els
golfmagic.com

'Tiger Woods will be at the Masters': Golf fans react to latest pictures

In recent months our Tiger Woods updates have been filtering through in dribs and drabs. A picture here, a comment from a PGA Tour pro who has spoken to him or maybe even an Instagram post from the big cat himself. Ever since he overturned his luxury SUV after he...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Rory McIlroy expressed empathy for Rickie Fowler on Sunday

It was High Noon on a football Sunday in fall in Las Vegas, and it seemed like old times. There they were, two former wunderkinds — Rors and Rick, both now 32 — strolling down the first fairway of a Tom Fazio development course called the Summit Club. They continue,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
golfmagic.com

"Why am I NOT good enough?": Bubba Watson lifts lid on PGA Tour pressures

Bubba Watson is known as the type of player who always wears his heart on his sleeve. We all remember his emotional victories and it has even earned him the nickname "Blubba" among those who aren't his biggest fan. Yet underneath we are all human and the pressures of our...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, new photos on the golf course

Days go by and new photos of Tiger Woods are popping up on a golf course. The occasion is a junior race for his son Charlie, in Florida. Woods is immortalized on his legs, without crutches, leaning (initially) on a golf club. It is the very first time since the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Afm#Spanish#American Film Market#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Original#Huesca
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson and "Stupid is as stupid does"

Phil Mickelson more realistic than the king and - also - Bryson DeChambeau. Lefty takes head-on at the latest decision by the USGA and R&A that have restricted the use of certain drivers. Phil Mickelson, statements. "Stupid is as stupid does", tweets Mickelson using Forrest Gump to hit the two...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, one million dollar for his putter

Two months after Golden Age Golf Auctions sold a Tiger Woods Scotty Cameron backup putter traced to the 2000 season for an astounding $393,300, a fractional sports investing platform has its sights set on cracking the $1 million mark with another Woods-used wand. Recent Tiger putters sold at auction have...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, good news about his condition

On his legs, without crutches, leaning (initially) on a golf "stick" For the first time since the serious accident last February in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods showed himself to the public without a brace on his leg but with a simple (and long) protective sock. He did it in Florida,...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Brands

Golfers are spoilt for choice when it comes to brand producing cutting-edge, high-performance hardware. Here we consider a selection of the very best golf brands. Companies that manufacture clubs that are trusted by Tour players as well ask kit that delivers performance benefits to amateur golfers. Titleist. History. Titleist is...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"A day we will NEVER FORGET": PGA Tour players stunned by conditions in Bermuda

Play was briefly suspended during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Thursday due to rain and extremely strong winds. This will have come as no surprise to the players, spectators or fans watching on television as we saw some of the most difficult conditions we have ever seen on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Danny Lee SNAPS Viktor Hovland's driver at World Wide Tech Champs on PGA Tour

It was panic stations for Viktor Hovland on Wednesday at El Camaleon Golf Club when Danny Lee snapped the Norwegian's driver in three places. Lee finished in a tie for second place at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last week and on Wednesday, he was doing a speed-training session. He reached...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Graeme McDowell: "It is a serious problem"

"A serious problem. One that can have constructive or destructive effects." This is how Graeme McDowell commented on the advancement of the golf 'Superlega' - led by the Australian Greg Norman - which has the Public Investment Fund (Pif), a sovereign investment fund of Saudi Arabia as its majority shareholder.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Tiger Woods Speculation

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tiger Woods in an official golf setting, but that could reportedly be changing soon. According to the latest speculation, there’s belief that Woods will be making an appearance at his Hero World Challenge tournament later this month. Woods unveiled the field for the...
GOLF
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy