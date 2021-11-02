CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel's Challenge In The Data Center And The Emergence Of Ampere (Podcast)

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe semiconductor industry is in a period of transition. On the one hand, you know about the supply chain shortages, which have led many in and outside the industry to say that we’ve moved past the cyclical ups and downs of the industry towards a more secular, long-term growth trend. Semiconductors...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

6 Questions for Daniela Barbosa of Hyperledger

This week, our 6 Questions go to Daniela Barbosa, general manager for blockchain, healthcare and identity at the Linux Foundation and executive director of Hyperledger. At Hyperledger, Daniela is responsible for the overall strategy and operations of the organization, including staff, programs, expansion and the execution of Hyperledgers mission. Daniela has more than 20 years of enterprise technology experience. She has a masters degree in library (remember those?) and information science, which she put to work in the 1990s when the internet was becoming nascent for consumers and enterprises alike. An active voice in the industry, Daniela has been a featured guest speaker at many key blockchain conferences worldwide and advises the Hyperledger community on the use of open-source technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
d1softballnews.com

Is Zen 4 Dense (Zen 4D) AMD’s answer to Intel’s hybrid architecture?

Today the 12th generation Core CPUs officially debut, the first x86 solutions based on high-performance hybrid architecture, i.e. equipped with cores based on two different architectures, Golden Cove and Gracemont (more information here). We have known for some time that AMD will respond in early 2022 to the new Intel...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

"Ampere-1" GCC Patch Posted For Ampere's Upcoming AArch64 Core Design

While Ampere Altra and Altra Max processors are achieving great success using Arm Neoverse N1 based cores, as shared earlier this year Ampere has begun designing their own custom Arm server CPU cores for slated introduction in 2022. The first GCC compiler patch for that next-gen Ampere CPU was quietly posted on Monday.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

How Splunk and Intel set out to solve pandemic challenges through big data

In 2020, Intel Corp. announced the Pandemic Response Technology Initiative, which was a pledge to invest $50 million in accelerating technologies, solutions and partnerships to solve some of the biggest challenges that the pandemic was presenting to the world at large. Their partnership with Splunk Inc., a company that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing big data, led them to create some significant advances within industries such as healthcare, particularly in regards to telehealth.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Semiconductor Industry#Taiwan Semiconductor#Data Center#Intc#Nyse#Tsm#Nvidia#Nvda#Arm#Artificial Intelligence#Ai#Amzn#Investing Com
Computerworld

Podcast: How Intel and Google's new chips compare to Apple's, plus the latest on the chip shortage

Intel formally introduced its 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs yesterday, and leaked benchmarks about the Core i9-12900HK processor suggest it outperforms Apple's new M1 Max chip. And Google's newly released Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are powered by its own custom Tensor chip, similar to Apple's new A15 Bionic-powered iPhones. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss how these newly released chips--and the devices they power--compare to Apple's M- and A-series chips. Then, Mario Morales, Program Vice President for Enabling Technologies and Semiconductors at IDC, and Juliet will discuss the latest about the ongoing global chip shortage. Mario will explain why the chip shortage is expected to continue into 2022, its impact on the automotive and tech industries and when the supply chain constraints may ease.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

Google Cloud helped design Intel’s newest data center chip

When Intel announced that it had turned to technology developed by longtime rival Arm for a new infrastructure processing unit called Mount Evans, it said the technology was co-developed by a cloud-service provider that it wouldn't name: until now. Google Cloud is that design partner, and it has committed to...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Immuta State of Data Engineering Survey Reveals Emerging Challenges with Data Security and Privacy Amid Shift to the Cloud

Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today announced the findings from its 2022 State of Data Engineering Survey, which examined the changing landscape of data engineering and emerging challenges as companies shift data management workloads to the cloud. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Johann Wrede, CMO...
SOFTWARE
investing.com

Week Ahead: Strong Economic Data, Robust Earnings To Propel Stocks Higher

Economic data, new COVID pill boost investor confidence. Despite inflation remaining an ongoing worry for investors, current market drivers—strong earnings and generally robust US economic data including Friday's surprisingly strong Nonfarm Payrolls print—should help pave the way for a continuation of the record-setting equity market streak seen last week during the new trading week.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Why Tech Firms Like Yahoo, Fortnite Continue to Exit China

More American tech companies continue to pull their businesses out of China as the Communist Party cracks down on firms — both foreign and domestic. Yahoo and Fortnite have become the latest companies to withdraw from the country, and the withdrawals come just days after Microsoft announced it would take LinkedIn offline. Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how the crackdowns in China would also impact the tech companies at home in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu positioned for buy opportunity, Elliot Wave points to 0.000117 for Shiba

Shiba Inu price bounces to return above crucial support levels. Elliot Wave Analysis forecasts a move towards $0.000117 could be just ahead. Certain caveats are required for Shiba Inu to extend higher as downside risks remain. Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies With a Brighter Future Than Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu's historic gain has turned patient crypto investors into millionaires. Unfortunately, Shiba Inu has numerous flaws that could cause it to lose most of its value. The following five cryptocurrencies are a much better bet than SHIB to outperform over the long run. Dating back to the late 1800s,...
STOCKS
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top tech gifts come...
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

Jefferies’ Chris Wood boosts Bitcoin holdings to 10% at the expense of gold

The Global Head of Equity at Jefferies (NYSE:JEF), Christopher Wood, has joined the group of investors that are ditching gold for more Bitcoin exposure. He has reduced his position in gold to expand his investment in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Wood believes that traditional financial institutions like banks should focus...
STOCKS

