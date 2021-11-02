CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call Andy, ASAP! Rumors Swirl That This BET 'College Hill' Star Is A 'Real Housewife Of Dubai'

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Someone call Andy because we need confirmation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7R3G_0ckLM3IS00
Source: Bravo / Getty

Now that Bravo’s announced its first international housewives series, rumors about alleged cast members are running rampant.

As previously reported The Real Housewives of Dubai will debut in 2022 and highlight a group of women “navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.”

With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene, notes a press release. “Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” says executive producer Andy Cohen.

And while Bravo has not made any casting announcements for the series just yet, stylist Caroline Stanbury who lives a lavish lifestyle in the city is continuing to dominate headlines.

Stanbury already has a history with the network and appeared on Bravo’s “Ladies of London” from 2014-2017. She’s very wealthy and engaged to former soccer player Sergio Carrallo who is 18 years her junior.

Not only that, but Caroline previously expressed interest in not only returning to reality TV but to starring on The Real Housewives of Dubai in particular.

“Never say never. With TV, it’s one step at a time,” Stanbury said in 2019, according toUs Weekly. “I want to come back. I get asked about Real Housewives of Dubai all the time, so many people want it. I don’t think it’ll work because it’s very hard to film there. But I’m open. Be it on stage or be it on TV, you’re definitely going to be seeing more of me. “

Now Bravo insider @AllOverAnthony who previously (and correctly) announced the ladies starring on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is alleging that Stanbury will indeed be part of the cast alongside several other wealthy women.

“I’m told the rumored Real Housewives of Dubai cast is Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall, and Nina Ali,” Anthony tweeted Monday.

Eagle-eyed fans are now pointing out that one of the ladies, in particular, looks familiar and is actually an alumna from a BET reality show.

Lesa Milan Hall who’s rumored to star on #RHODubai was a cast member on BET’s “College Hill South Beach” back in 2009.

Lesa, who only went by Milan back then, got into a physical altercation with cast member Terri, and Terri was sent home.

Now years later, Lesa is living lavishly in Dubai with her husband and their three sons.

Per Lesa’s blog, she and her hubby Rich have been married for nearly a decade and she’s a fashion designer, entrepreneur, and television personality. She also shared that she moved to Dubai to be with her husband after a chance meeting one night out in Miami.

We were in a long-distance relationship and at no point did I ever think he was unfaithful nor did I feel the need to ‘fact check’ this! I was on a whole new vibe, I knew who I was and I was confident about what I brought to the table. I also believed in the Law of Attraction and our energies were in sync – fortunately, he felt the same way I did.

[…]

We have been happily married and driving each other mad for 7 years tomorrow, with three beautiful little boys – who in my eyes have already won in life, because they get to call one of the greatest men to ever live, Dad. My heart is full and I’m extremely grateful for I have been blessed with more than I prayed for.

And yes, her husband has seen “College Hill” and he quoted it in a YouTube video alongside his wife.

So far Bravo fans are ecstatic to hear that Lesa could be a potential housewife and they think she’ll be a great addition.

Are YOU ready to see this former “College Hill” star as a Bravo housewife?

