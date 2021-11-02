Mother charged after 4-year-old rescued from Susquehanna River back in July

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hanover Township police have charged a woman following an investigation regarding her four-year-old daughter nearly drowning back in July.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a four-year-old in the Susquehanna River at the Breslau Boat Launch in Hanover Township on July 23rd.

Officials arrived on the scene as the victim was pulled out of the water and had been given CPR by a family member. Hanover Township fire crews began to treat the victim when they heard a woman screaming in the Susquehanna River.

The woman was later identified as Natasha Perschau, 33, from Kingston She was identified as the victim’s mother. Police say once Perschau was rescued from the water she appeared to show signs of being highly intoxicated.

Both Perschau and her daughter were taken to Geisinger Medical Center following the incident and on August 10th police contacted Perschau for further questioning.

Officials stated in the affidavit Perschau said on the evening of July 23rd she, along with her sister and daughter were at boat launch and consumed alcohol. The medical records obtained by police showed Perschau breathalyzer reading was .244, three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Perschau told police that she turned her attention away, distracted when her daughter fell into the water screaming. Perschau then stated to police she jumped in, swam 100 feet, and found the victim face down and not breathing.

According to the medical records obtained by police, the victim was submerged in the river for about two minutes and was unresponsive for two to three minutes after being taken out of the water and given CPR.

Police say Perschau admitted to having a drinking problem and that this incident opened her eyes to how serious it has become.

Perschau was arraigned Tuesday morning and faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child as well as reckless endangerment charges.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 17th at Luzerne County Central Court. Perschau was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

