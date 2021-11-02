CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns reportedly won't trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns don't plan to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, ESPN reported. The team hasn't received an offer "that would make sense," per the report. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET. The three-time...

The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
New York Post

LeBron James really wants Odell Beckham Jr. out of Cleveland

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s mission is to get out of Cleveland by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he has an ally in Ohio native LeBron James. The Lakers superstar, a friend of Beckham Jr., sent a succinct tweet urging the Cleveland Browns to make a move. This comes after Beckham Jr.’s...
NBA
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Colin Cowherd: Browns Front Office Told Mayfield To Stop Responding To Me

With all of the turmoil surrounding the Cleveland Browns this week, it was only a matter of time before Colin Cowherd weighed in on the situation. To be fair, Cowherd is consistently critical of Baker Mayfield and has never been a fan. He also never believed bringing Odell Beckham Jr....
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Players who won’t be back in 2022

The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make this coming offseason, which could lead to these 5 players finding a new home. We are halfway through the 2020 season as the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They’re also likely kicking the...
NFL
Awful Announcing

“I’m not addressing that, Tony”: Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski’s response to Tony Grossi is the latest odd ESPN Cleveland moment

850 AM WKNR, the ESPN Radio affiliate in Cleveland, has come up a whole lot here over the years. A few of those moments include host Tony Rizzo challenging fans planning an 0-16 parade to a fight, contributor Sabrina Parr claiming Jabrill Peppers was “on the lean and the molly” (for the record, Peppers denied doing “whatever drugs” Parr claimed he did, and the station then parted ways with her and buried her rant behind a paywall), and host Aaron Goldhammer eating literal horse poop on air as part of a Baker Mayfield bet. But the most-regularly-appearing ESPN Cleveland figure in our archives is Tony Grossi.
NFL

