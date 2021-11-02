CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran Is 'Excited To Hit The Ground Running' After COVID-19 Isolation

By Patrick Hosken
MTV
 5 days ago

This weekend, Ed Sheeran is set to stop by Saturday Night Live as the musical guest in a show hosted by Succession star (and eternal onscreen snot-boy treasure) Kieran Culkin. This pairing was announced on October 23, but the very next day, Sheeran revealed he'd tested positive for COVID-19 and had...

www.mtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ed Sheeran's sprawling £3.7million 'Sheeran-ville' estate where he's isolating with Covid

Ed Sheeran was forced to pull out of his work commitments after testing positive for Covid-19, and he is now self-isolating at his family home in Suffolk. While Ed is reported to own 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million), the singer spends the majority of his time in Suffolk with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica. The vast estate is worth £3.7million ($5million) and has the nickname "Sheeran-ville" - take a look inside...
CELEBRITIES
SELF

Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Is Apologizing for Having COVID-19

Ed Sheeran revealed on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19—and apologized to those who may have been expecting to see him perform. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Kenneth Lonergan
KABC

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19

(New York, NY) — Pop star Ed Sheeran is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. The British singer posted on Instagram that he is “following government guidelines.” This comes a week before Sheeran’s new studio album “Equals” is set to hit streaming services. The pop star said he will do as many interviews and performances he can from home while he remains in quarantine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
TV & VIDEOS
WebMD

Singer Ed Sheeran Has COVID-19

Oct. 26, 2021 -- English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 -- days before the release of his new album and about two weeks before his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo Touts The Outcome Of Kieran Culkin’s Potential Ed Sheeran Marriage

Kieran Culkin is the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, bringing along musical guest Ed Sheeran to the party. In the warmup to that appearance, Culkin was joined today by cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd to speculate on what the Succession star’s name would be in certain circumstances. Culkin topped them all by mentioning if he married Ed Sheeran, he’d be “Kieran Sheeran.” It gets better. In the second bit, Culkin reveals that there won’t be anyone from the Jersey Shore or any ghosts on this weekend’s show, much to the dismay of Gardner and Redd. So, instant change of plans: there will be ghosts, because ghosts are funny, as Gardner notes. Okay, maybe not. The good news is that Sheeran will be live on the show as planned. The singer-songwriter has been released from Covid-19 quarantine, which threatened to have him perform remotely for this weekend. Check out the promo above.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Snl#Mtv Vmas#Mtv News
EW.com

Ed Sheeran says he's cleared to perform on Saturday Night Live after quarantining for COVID-19

Ed Sheeran has officially been cleared to perform as the musical guest for this weekend's Saturday Night Live after the singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in October. "Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran wrote to his fans on Instagram Tuesday. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WMUR.com

Ed Sheeran has COVID-19, will do performances from home

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. Related video above: Ed Sheeran Reveals How 'horrible' U.S. Awards Shows Are To Attend. Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

'SNL' 'Scrambling' To Replace Ed Sheeran Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis; Singer Self-Isolating – Report

"Saturday Night Live" is looking for a new musical guest for an upcoming episode following Ed Sheeran's COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a report. The "Shape of You" singer announced Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Sheeran was scheduled to appear as the musical guest in the Nov. 6 episode, so producers of the NBC sketch comedy show are now "scrambling" to find a replacement, Page Six reported, citing unnamed sources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran’s daughter also has COVID-19, he says

It turns out Ed Sheeran isn’t the only member of his family who’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. His 14-month-old daughter, Lyra, has also tested positive. Speaking to a reporter from the U.K.’s Daily Mail on Monday, Ed said, “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Promises 'SNL is Still On' After Leaving COVID-19 Quarantine

Good news first: Ed Sheeran is on track to return to Studio 8H. The singer who announced on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, revealed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 2) that he's out and ready to be about. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," wrote Sheeran in the post accompanied by a dramatically lit shot of him singing on a soundstage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Ed Sheeran Rocks SNL with 'Shivers' and 'Overpass Graffiti' from New Album After COVID-19 Quarantine

After a positive COVID-19 test threatened to postpone Ed Sheeran's plans to perform on Saturday Night Live, the singer hit the Studio 8H stage for the third time!. First, Sheeran, 30, performed "Shivers," the second single from his latest album =, which was released on Oct. 29. He later returned to the stage for another upbeat performance of "Overpass Graffiti."
CELEBRITIES
KVUE

Ed Sheeran Performs on 'SNL' After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran hit the Saturday Night Live stage less than two weeks after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer, who was announced as the musical guest for Saturday's episode on Oct. 23, shared his diagnosis the following day and subsequently went into quarantine. Earlier this week, Sheeran finished his isolation period and was cleared to resume planned appearances, including SNL. (He was noticeably missing from the SNL promos with host Kieran Culkin, which also traditionally feature the musical guest.)
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy