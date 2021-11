Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited-run immersive museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. It was created in collaboration with Shakur’s estate, which has reportedly been working on the project for years. Additional North American cities and dates will be announced later, according to the exhibit’s website. “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” is scheduled to open Jan. 21 in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets. It is located at...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO